Week in pictures: 24-30 September 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar hold children and belongings. Image copyright Paula Bronstein/ Getty Images
Image caption Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar arrive by boat on the beach of Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
A man cycles on a destroyed road in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. Image copyright RICARDO ARDUENGO/ EPA
Image caption A man rides his bicycle through a damaged road in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, following the passage of Hurricane Maria. The hurricane has claimed more than 33 lives across the region, and is the second devastating storm to hit the Caribbean this hurricane season.
Orlando City Supporters march to the stadium prior to the game against the New England Revolution at Orlando City Stadium. 27 September 2017 Image copyright Kim Klement/ Reuters
Image caption Prior to their football match against the New England Revolution, Orlando City Supporters march around their home stadium.
People participate in a group prayer in the street before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in New York City, US on 24 September 2017. Image copyright Stephanie Keith/ Reuters
Image caption People participate in a group prayer in the street before the start of the annual Muslim Day Parade in New York City.
Pope Francis poses with a group of Mexican faithful. Image copyright Alessandro Bianchi / Reuters
Image caption During the Wednesday general audience in St Peter's Square, Rome, Pope Francis poses with a group of Mexicans.
A squirrel carries a nut. Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters
Image caption A squirrel carries a nut past a police officer outside 10 Downing Street in London. Photographers and journalists had been waiting for the arrival of European Council President Donald Tusk.
A row of models on the catwalk. Image copyright Gonzalo Fuentes/ Reuters
Image caption Stars of the fashion world, designers and celebrities descended on Paris for Fashion Week. Here, creations by designer Manish Arora are seen on the catwalk during one of the presentations.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a joke. Image copyright Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Image caption At their first public appearance together, Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle attend a wheelchair tennis match during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.
Jeremy Corbyn reads from a notebook. Image copyright Stefan Rousseau/ PA
Image caption Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn prepares his speech ahead of the party's annual conference in Brighton.
Devotees celebrate. Image copyright DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/ Getty Images
Image caption Traditionally decorated banana trees are wrapped in a sari to symbolise the wife of Hindu god Ganesha during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India.

