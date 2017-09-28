Your pictures: Camouflage
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "camouflage".
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "The feline equivalent of a sheep in wolf's clothing."
Leah Fox
Leah Fox: "The principle of military camouflage is to see but not be seen."
Dan Brakke
Dan Brakke: "Barred owls are common in the US state of Missouri. This fellow was in our back yard one morning, staring into our kitchen window. The plumage blended in so well with our winter forest colours, it was easy to overlook but it certainly saw me."
Simon Davey
Simon Davey: "On a visit to London's Tate Modern gallery I spotted this guy trying to blend in."
Michael Stapert
Michael Stapert: "This fox cub seems as though it was trying to hide behind a leaf just outside its den. It was one of three cubs the den produced that season."
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "This demonstration of camouflage was at the Tank Museum in Bovington, Dorset, which houses a historic ensemble of armoured vehicles."
Colin McMorris
Colin McMorris: "The chameleon is renowned for its ability to camouflage itself, but I managed to spot this one among the leaves of my avocado trees in Spain. A few minutes later I went to take some more photos but I couldn’t find it."
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "In Texas, USA, a greater earless lizard blends into the environment."
Rebecca Strofton
Rebecca Strofton: "While on honeymoon in Costa Rica we went on an early morning boat trip along the Rio Tortuguero. This caiman was so well camouflaged amongst the reeds and grasses that we were almost on top of it before we spotted it. Luckily our guide had seen it well before us and knew it was safe to approach."
Saoirse Harris
Saoirse Harris: "I was lazing in a hammock just off Playa Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, after a less than gruelling day's surfing, when I heard something scuttling in the spherical lampshade nearby. Aroused from my idle state, I walked over to the lampshade in question and peered above to see this gecko using it as its own private tanning salon. So well camouflaged, I could barely see it, but once I captured it in my sight I grabbed my camera and, as I did so, it looked at me straight in the lens. "
Simon Gamble
Simon Gamble: "Lost in reflection, I took this picture in Copenhagen while mirrored building work hoardings were covered in paint. I am in the picture but camouflaged."
Gillian Hayes
Gillian Hayes: "Almost tripped over this fellow, only moving into the sunlight revealed him. This was inside the Arctic Circle in Finland, so I think their winter colours are lighter compared with those in Scotland where the snow is patchier."
Neeraj Bantia
And finally an image by Neeraj Bantia.