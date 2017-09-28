Your pictures: Camouflage

Saoirse Harris: "I was lazing in a hammock just off Playa Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, after a less than gruelling day's surfing, when I heard something scuttling in the spherical lampshade nearby. Aroused from my idle state, I walked over to the lampshade in question and peered above to see this gecko using it as its own private tanning salon. So well camouflaged, I could barely see it, but once I captured it in my sight I grabbed my camera and, as I did so, it looked at me straight in the lens. "