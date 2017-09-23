Missed this week's entertainment news?

Take a look back at the week's biggest stories in the world of arts and entertainment.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC News website, Madonna revealed she is contemplating a more intimate live show that her usual stadium-filling spectacles.

"I've done so many shows - world tours, stadiums, sports arenas, you name it - that I feel like I have to reinvent that now too," she told our music reporter Mark Savage.

Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale were the big winners at the Emmy awards, winning five awards each at the Los Angeles ceremony.

British winners included The Night Of star Riz Ahmed and Charlie Brooker, who won a writing award for Black Mirror.

The first photo of Michael Sheen and David Tennant as they will appear in the upcoming TV adaptation of cult novel Good Omens was released to mark the beginning of filming.

Tennant plays the demon Crowley, while Sheen is the angel Aziraphale in the latest incarnation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's 1990 collaboration.

A poster for the upcoming Tomb Raider film got the wrong sort of publicity, with more people interested in Alicia Vikander's neck than the movie itself.

Directed by Norway's Roar Uthaug, the latest screen outing for Lara Croft - previously played on screen by Angelina Jolie - reaches cinemas next March.

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone revealed she started therapy for anxiety when she was seven years old.

Stone, 28, showed US interviewer Stephen Colbert a drawing she made in therapy aged nine, and talked about how acting has helped her feel less anxious. "I still have anxiety to this day but not panic attacks," she said.

This was also the week we said goodbye to William G Stewart, the TV producer and director who spent 15 years as the host of quiz show 15 to 1.

Stewart was a former Butlins redcoat who began his television career behind the camera, died after a short illness, his agents confirmed.

BBC One is bringing music back to primetime TV on a Friday night, with Sounds Like Friday Night - the first regular, mainstream music show since Top of the Pops was cancelled in 2006.

Greg James and A.Dot have been announced as the hosts. Broadcast live from Television Centre, it promises to feature "the hottest bands and artists in the world", alongside interviews and sketches.

