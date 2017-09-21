Your pictures: Something sweet

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "something sweet".

  • Beads amongst ice cream Wayne Tobitt

    Wayne Tobitt: "This picture was taken moments before the ice cream was eaten. Ah, the many flavours of love bound together by the sweetness of it. Love is..."

  • A bird drinks sugary water Dorcas Johnson

    Dorcas Johnson: "Both the birds and the bees like the sweetened water in this feeder."

  • A row of jelly babies Sue Ebert

    Sue Ebert: "Here's a jelly baby queue. Once you start thinking of them as little people, there's no way you can eat them."

  • A bee drinks from a flower. Modesto S. Esmorís

    Modesto S Esmoris: "Flowers feed bumblebees with sweet nectar, and they then carry pollen to other plants."

  • Three bowls of sweets. Sam Whitaker

    Sam Whitaker: "Inspiration struck while I was making fairy cakes with my children and spotted the potential in the plates of decorations we had set up. I just had to be quick to get the picture before the sweets disappeared."

  • Two children hold hands as they walk along the street. Phil Couvrette

    Phil Couvrette: "Sweet: how else to describe the sight of two young children walking along a roadside in rural Punjab, India, while holding on to each other? And that Cupid heart is quite the prop for the scene."

  • Two cardboard box robots greet each other. Kandisse

    Kandisse: "Danbo, the robot made out of cardboard boxes, has become a favourite subject of my digital photography. This is a moment captured, of him greeting his sister for the very first time. How sweet."

  • A spoonful of sweets. Keith Martin

    And finally an image by Keith Martin of a spoonful of sweets. The next theme is "camouflage", and the deadline for your entries is 26 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

