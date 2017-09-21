Your pictures: Something sweet
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "something sweet".
Wayne Tobitt
Wayne Tobitt: "This picture was taken moments before the ice cream was eaten. Ah, the many flavours of love bound together by the sweetness of it. Love is..."
Dorcas Johnson
Dorcas Johnson: "Both the birds and the bees like the sweetened water in this feeder."
Sue Ebert
Sue Ebert: "Here's a jelly baby queue. Once you start thinking of them as little people, there's no way you can eat them."
Modesto S. Esmorís
Modesto S Esmoris: "Flowers feed bumblebees with sweet nectar, and they then carry pollen to other plants."
Sam Whitaker
Sam Whitaker: "Inspiration struck while I was making fairy cakes with my children and spotted the potential in the plates of decorations we had set up. I just had to be quick to get the picture before the sweets disappeared."
Phil Couvrette
Phil Couvrette: "Sweet: how else to describe the sight of two young children walking along a roadside in rural Punjab, India, while holding on to each other? And that Cupid heart is quite the prop for the scene."
Kandisse
Kandisse: "Danbo, the robot made out of cardboard boxes, has become a favourite subject of my digital photography. This is a moment captured, of him greeting his sister for the very first time. How sweet."
Keith Martin
Keith Martin: "And finally an image by Keith Martin of a spoonful of sweets."