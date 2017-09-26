The first round of National Geographic competition

The 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest has opened and is already attracting stunning entries before it closes on 17 November.

  • A Coorg yellow bush frog on a branch. Angad Achappa

    Angad Achappa captured this Coorg yellow bush frog in the rainforest of Agumbe, Karnataka, India. The frog was formerly known as a blue-eyed bush frog because of the blue ring around its eye.

  • A train crosses a bridge near some mist. TERUO ARAYA

    The Tadami Line is a railway line that connects Fukushima and Niigata. It is a single-track, non-electrified local line. "Especially along the Tadami River, the view from the train is stunning," says photographer Teruo Araya. "The train goes over a number of bridges passing cherry blossoms in spring, greenery in summer, coloured leaves in autumn and snow in winter."

  • A tidal pool. Felix Inden

    "A tidal pool by the Lofoten Islands in northern Norway acts as a natural eye-catcher," says Felix Inden about his image. "When there are high tides around full moon, white sand gets washed into the pool and then the magic unfolds."

  • A horse in the middle of a green field. Sebastiaen

    During a calm moment in the morning after sunrise, two horses graze in the Fundatura Ponorului hills in Transylvania, Romania. This moment was captured by Sebastiaen.

  • A black and white image of a lioness stretching. Joel Fischer

    A lioness stretches into the immensity of the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, in this photo by Joel Fischer.

  • A blue heron on the water. Jerry am Ende

    "Golden hour at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Delaware, this morning," says Jerry am Ende. "There was not a hint of wind when this great blue heron began to preen."

  • A birds eye view of a caravan of camels walking along Cable beach at sunset. Todd Kennedy

    Todd Kennedy made this bird's-eye view of a caravan of camels walking at sunset along Cable Beach, Western Australia.

  • Two bears wade in the river. anat gutman

    Anat Gutman took this image in Kamchatka, Russia. "The three-month-old cub was so cute I almost dropped the camera and ran to hug him. Almost - because the mother bear was looking at me suspiciously."

  • An aerial view of birds. Jassen Todorov

    Every year between the months of December and March, Northern California becomes the winter home to thousands of migratory birds including geese, egrets, ducks and herons. Jassen Todorov took this aerial image from a plane which was flying at great speed.

  • Cuttlefish underwater after mating. Cameron McFarlane

    "This photograph was taken in the cold waters of Whyalla, South Australia during the annual Australian giant cuttlefish aggregation. This event sees hundreds of thousands of cuttlefish make their way to find a mate and is the only place where they are known to aggregate in such large numbers," says photographer Cameron McFarlane.

  • An alligator coming through the surface of water. Cole Frechou

    This image of an alligator waiting in duckweed was taken in New Orleans, Louisiana. Cole Frechou, who captured it, says, "This was taken off of a boardwalk, so don't worry for my safety."

  • A small skeleton shrimp. Adam Silverman

    "This is one of my favourite photos of my favourite critter," says Adam Silverman. "Shot with a +25 magnifier, it really brings out the detail in this otherwise very small skeleton shrimp. Its face is clear, its reddish eyes are visible and the way it faces my camera with its arms wide makes it almost symmetrical. It's clear the colour matches the hydra that it is living on."

  • A drone view of geese around a lake Csaba Daroczi

    Csaba Daroczi remembers taking this image: "I was on my way home in the morning after doing some photography, when I saw a larger gaggle of geese on one such spot on a lake. I quickly assembled my drone and flew above them where they were not disturbed by the equipment. I had already been taking photos for a while, looking for interesting compositions when a smaller skein of geese arrived on to the lake."

  • An aerial view of a winding road. Calin Stan

    "This is the Cheia DN1A road that takes you to Transylvania," says Calin Stan. "Yes, that Transylvania, the birthplace of the legendary Count Dracula. This shot imagines what he might have seen on his nocturnal flights. Nevertheless, it's a breathtaking view of a magnificent road."

  • Colours fall across mountains. Alain Boudreau

    Alain Boudreau photographed these rich greens fading into the grey ruggedness of the Mackenzie Mountains, a mountain range in Canada.

