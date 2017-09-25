Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Allison Joyce/Getty Images Image caption Women collect water from a hole used for washing, drinking, cooking and bathing in the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Image copyright KCNA/ EPA Image caption The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un watches the launch of a medium-to-long-range ballistic rocket known as Hwasong-12.

Image copyright Lawrence Bryant/ Reuters Image caption A protester is sprayed with mace during demonstrations in St Louis, Missouri, after a former police officer was acquitted of shooting Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011.

Image copyright Mary Turner/REUTERS Image caption Models wear garments by designer Richard Quinn at the Liberty department store during London Fashion Week - an industry worth £28bn to the UK economy.

Image copyright NOEL CELIS/ Getty Images Image caption Activists burn an effigy of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to denounce drug-war killings and what they say is a descent into tyranny.

Image copyright Valentyn Ogirenko/ Reuters Image caption Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims in Uman, Ukraine, dance near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year.

Image copyright Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Actress Emma Stone signs autographs at the premiere of her new film, Battle of the Sexes, in Los Angeles.

Image copyright TATIANA ZENKOVICH Image caption Military jets were a feature of the joint Russia-Belarus strategic military exercises, Zapad 2017, near Borysow in Belarus.

Image copyright Lucy Nicholson/ Reuters Image caption Two-year-old Nayeli Miranda dances in the aisle at a naturalisation ceremony with her immigrant grandmother who was becoming an American citizen in Los Angeles.

Image copyright Carlos Jasso/REUTERS Image caption Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City that killed more than 200 people.

Image copyright Eddie Keogh/ Reuters Image caption People watch as smoke billows into the sky from a fire at a warehouse in Tottenham, north London.

