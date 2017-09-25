In Pictures

Week in pictures: 16-23 September 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Women collect water from a hole that surrounding households use for washing, drinking, cooking and bathing in the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 18 September 2017. Image copyright Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Image caption Women collect water from a hole used for washing, drinking, cooking and bathing in the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
Kim Jong-un watches a rocket launch. Image copyright KCNA/ EPA
Image caption The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un watches the launch of a medium-to-long-range ballistic rocket known as Hwasong-12.
Image caption A protester is sprayed with mace during demonstrations in St Louis, Missouri, after a former police officer was acquitted of shooting Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011.
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's spring/summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week in London, 16 September 2017. Image copyright Mary Turner/REUTERS
Image caption Models wear garments by designer Richard Quinn at the Liberty department store during London Fashion Week - an industry worth £28bn to the UK economy.
An effigy burns while people take photographs. Image copyright NOEL CELIS/ Getty Images
Image caption Activists burn an effigy of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to denounce drug-war killings and what they say is a descent into tyranny.
A line of Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims dance on a riverbank in Uman, Ukraine Image copyright Valentyn Ogirenko/ Reuters
Image caption Ultra-Orthodox Jewish pilgrims in Uman, Ukraine, dance near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year.
Emma Stone signs autographs. Image copyright Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Actress Emma Stone signs autographs at the premiere of her new film, Battle of the Sexes, in Los Angeles.
Military jets fly during the joint Russia-Belarus strategic military exercises Zapad 2017 near Borysow in Belarus, 20 September 2017. Image copyright TATIANA ZENKOVICH
Image caption Military jets were a feature of the joint Russia-Belarus strategic military exercises, Zapad 2017, near Borysow in Belarus.
A small girl waves an American flag. Image copyright Lucy Nicholson/ Reuters
Image caption Two-year-old Nayeli Miranda dances in the aisle at a naturalisation ceremony with her immigrant grandmother who was becoming an American citizen in Los Angeles.
Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighbourhood in Mexico City, Mexico 20 September 2017. Image copyright Carlos Jasso/REUTERS
Image caption Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City that killed more than 200 people.
People watch as smoke billows from a fire at a warehouse in Tottenham, north London Image copyright Eddie Keogh/ Reuters
Image caption People watch as smoke billows into the sky from a fire at a warehouse in Tottenham, north London.

