The plight of the Juggalos: Why clowns marched on Washington
Washington DC is used to marches - but the latest protesters to descend on the capital may have made passersby look twice.
A group of disgruntled clowns, known as "Juggalos", descended on Washington on Saturday.
They are angry they have been labelled a gang by the FBI - albeit one described as a "loosely organised hybrid".
The clowns say they are simply super-fans of hardcore hip-hop duo Clown Posse and the classification has resulted in people being "subjected to various forms of discrimination, harassment, and profiling simply for identifying as a Juggalo".
Jason Webber, a publicist at the band's label, Psychopathic Records, said the march would focus attention on the discrimination the group faces.
"What we hope to get out of it is to get the attention of the entire world and the FBI and other political forces to drive home a simple but powerful message: Juggalos are not a gang. They are a musical subculture and family," he told NBC News.
Whether the US Justice Department will listen remains to be seen.