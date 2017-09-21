Living with Alzheimer's disease

More than 45 million people around the world have dementia, the Alzheimer's Society says.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia. It can affect people of all ages, but usually it affects older people.

Photographer Leah Beach has travelled around Kenya, investigating the impact it can have.

On World Alzheimer's Day, the Alzheimer's Society is urging leaders around the world to recognise dementia needs urgent action, and unite in ensuring better diagnosis, care and awareness.

Image copyright Leah Beach

Image copyright Leah Beach

This woman was living in a room in her family's home. It was kept locked due to her family's worry that she would get lost and "roam" around the village. It meant she was unable to speak or communicate to anyone.

Every day, the man in the foreground visits his lifelong friend in remote fishing village Mkwiro, even though his friend cannot remember him.

Image copyright Leah Beach

Image copyright Leah Beach

Image copyright Leah Beach

Mkwiro is known for its palm weaving, and this woman is one of the finest. She has taught the traditional technique to all of the women in the community.

However, recently she has begun to forget these techniques and is frustrated that she can no longer practise her craft.

Image copyright Leah Beach

Image copyright Leah Beach

Image copyright Leah Beach

Both these people are prominent figures in their local community. The man is considered a village elder. His wife cares for him, dressing him and remembering things for him throughout the day.

He is still treated with respect, although it is known he is having trouble with his memory.

This woman has been cared for by her daughters since her former husband remarried.

She is slowly losing her memory and because her daughters have to leave her for long periods, they worry about her "being lost in the bush".

Image copyright Leah Beach

Image copyright Leah Beach

This woman is the oldest in the village. All five generations of her family care for her.

This fisherman has worked in the village for his entire life, and was always the main provider for his family.

However, he has recently forgotten how to fish, and now his family make him stay at home.

When he is left unsupervised, he gets lost in the village, and he has told his family he hopes for death so he is not a burden on them.

Image copyright Leah Beach

Image copyright Leah Beach

This woman is cared for by her sister. She used to collect seaweed for the village every day.

Now, she has forgotten how to "wade" and is fearful her family will make her stay home if anything happens to her while she is by the sea.

All photographs by Leah Beach