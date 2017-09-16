In Pictures

Week in pictures: 9-15 September 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A row of students in red gowns walk along the harbour wall. Image copyright Jane Barlow/ PA
Image caption To celebrate the start of the academic year, new students at the University of St Andrews take part in the customary Pier Walk. They make their way along the town's harbour walls in the traditional red gowns, worn only by undergraduates.
The pope's white tunic is stained with blood. Image copyright Alberto PIZZOL/ Reuters
Image caption Pope Francis's white tunic is stained with blood after a minor accident in the Popemobile while visiting Cartagena, Colombia. He was left with a bruise around his left eye.
Rohingya people stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organisations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on 14 September 2017. Image copyright Danish Siddiqui/REUTERS
Image caption People from the Rohingya minority group stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organisations at Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. About 300,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled northern Myanmar for Bangladesh since violence erupted last month.
Riot police detain protesters during the trial of two Turkish teachers, who went on a hunger strike over their dismissal under a government decree following last year's failed coup, outside of a courthouse in Ankara, Turkey, 14 September 2017. Image copyright Umit Bektas/REUTERS
Image caption Riot police detain protesters outside a courthouse in Ankara, Turkey, during the trial of two teachers who went on hunger strike over their dismissal under a government decree following last year's failed coup.
A model has her make-up applied backstage at the Marc Jacobs show as part of New York Fashion Week. Image copyright Kelly Taub/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption A model has her make-up applied backstage at the Marc Jacobs show as part of New York Fashion Week.
A fisherman with a yellow coat sits on his horse. Image copyright STEPHANIE LECOCQ/ EPA
Image caption A fisherman sits on a horse during a traditional shrimp fishing festival in Oostduinkerke, Belgium. The horses drag nets in order to collect shrimp from the sea.
Charli XCX takes a photograph in a mirrored cube Image copyright Tabatha Fireman/ Getty Images
Image caption Pop singer Charli XCX takes a photograph at the Bestival music festival in Dorset, England.
Men holding antlers walk through an arch. Image copyright Christopher Furlong/ Getty Images
Image caption Dancers make their way into Blithfield Hall in Abbots Bromley, Staffordshire. The traditional Wakes Monday dance is believed to be the oldest folk dance in Britain. Dancers parade around the parish holding reindeer antlers above their heads.
Boris Johnson talks to pilots in front of an aircraft. Image copyright Georgina Stubbs/ PA
Image caption UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson talks to RAF pilots in Barbados, where he stopped off on his way to visit British territories ravaged by Hurricane Irma. British troops have been sent to help the devastated communities.
A row of men hold skulls. Image copyright Cathal McNaughton/ Reuters
Image caption Farmers from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu display skulls which they claim are the remains of Tamil farmers who killed themselves. The farmers are protesting to demand good rates for their crops and a crop insurance scheme from the government.

