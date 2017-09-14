Your pictures: Markets
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "markets".
Matthew Warnett
Matthew Warnett: "A woman serves roasted banana snacks at Wua Lai Road street market in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The street is filled with people shopping and eating, and the smell of amazing food fills the air."
Richard Silva
Richard Silva: "Satay being barbequed at the Gadong Night Market in Brunei, a small nation on the island of Borneo. It is a common street food that you can dip into peanut sauce."
steve demeranville
Steve Demeranville: "I stopped by the roadside to purchase some sunflowers from a farmer who was picking them in a field nearby. It was based on a honour system, so he could keep harvesting while I purchased food and flowers."
Elaine Woodford
Elaine Woodford: "I couldn't resist the colours of this market stall selling lanterns in Hoi An, Vietnam."
Melanie Baker
Melanie Baker: "This display in an Indian market, with all the vegetables in my favourite colour of green, captured my eye."
Susan Russo Gelbart
Susan Russo Gelbart; "Everything from vegetables, to tools and mosquito nets are available in this market in Bamako, the capital of Mali."
Susie Hill-Haimes
Susie Hill-Haimes: "Sandals for sale at Bogyoke Aung San Market in Yangon, Myanmar. I visited Yangon in 2016 and found the market incredible. The variety of goods for sale was overwhelming. This shoe stall was quite a sight, with heaps of feet stacked up with a huge variety of sandals for sale."
Elise Belle
Elise Belle: "This is Akodessawa Fetish Market in Lome, Togo. The market features monkey and dog heads, dead birds, desiccated snakes and many other decaying animal products, all used by traditional voodoo healers."
Cathryn Gallacher
Cathryn Gallacher: "Bonners Fruit and Vegetable stall in the Oxford Covered Market, on a relatively quiet day in April."
Gareth Bessant
Gareth Bessant: "A flower seller."