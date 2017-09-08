Your pictures: Farmland

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "farmland."

  • A highland cow looks through a car window. Steve Temple

    Steve Temple: "In Levisham, North Yorkshire, this Highland cow came for a look in the wing mirror to check her fringe."

  • The sun shines over a misty field. Doris Enders

    Doris Enders: "Sunrise over the farmland in Borsec, Romania."

  • A close up photograph of rice plants. naw eh wah

    Naw Eh Wah: "A beautiful rice field in Vietnam."

  • A dog stands up against freshly ploughed land. Nicky Kelleher

    Nicky Kelleher: "This is my dog on fields we walk daily. They had just been ploughed and planted: this year it’s carrots."

  • Cows stand in front of Dunstanburgh Castle. Eve England

    Eve England: "This is Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland, with cows in the foreground. I had been visiting nearby Craster since childhood and walked up to the castle with the dogs. It is pure joy, whatever the time of year, whatever the weather. There are always cows, sheep and oystercatchers in the fields and ever-changing views to the sea."

  • A row of horses under a stormy sky. Gabriel Burns

    Gabriel Burns: "These horses have their destiny already decided: work or slaughterhouse. I decided to take this picture after a summer storm."

  • An aerial view of farmland. Marta Nightingale-Styczen

    Marta Nightingale-Styczen: "These painting-like autumn fields near Krakow's airport captivated me two years ago."

  • Animal hair tangled in barbed wire. Anthony Kernan

    Anthony Kernan: "Here is barbed wire with animal hair, taken in Devon last year."

  • A waterfall comes down in front of lush trees. scott broadley

    Scott Broadley: "A view of the Loup of Fintry, Scotland as autumn sets in above the waterfall."

  • A view of rolling hills. Claire Lunn

    And finally an image by Claire Lunn of verdant rolling hills. The next theme is "markets", and the deadline for your entries is 12 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story