Your pictures: Farmland
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "farmland."
Steve Temple
Steve Temple: "In Levisham, North Yorkshire, this Highland cow came for a look in the wing mirror to check her fringe."
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "Sunrise over the farmland in Borsec, Romania."
naw eh wah
Naw Eh Wah: "A beautiful rice field in Vietnam."
Nicky Kelleher
Nicky Kelleher: "This is my dog on fields we walk daily. They had just been ploughed and planted: this year it’s carrots."
Eve England
Eve England: "This is Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland, with cows in the foreground. I had been visiting nearby Craster since childhood and walked up to the castle with the dogs. It is pure joy, whatever the time of year, whatever the weather. There are always cows, sheep and oystercatchers in the fields and ever-changing views to the sea."
Gabriel Burns
Gabriel Burns: "These horses have their destiny already decided: work or slaughterhouse. I decided to take this picture after a summer storm."
Marta Nightingale-Styczen
Marta Nightingale-Styczen: "These painting-like autumn fields near Krakow's airport captivated me two years ago."
Anthony Kernan
Anthony Kernan: "Here is barbed wire with animal hair, taken in Devon last year."
scott broadley
Scott Broadley: "A view of the Loup of Fintry, Scotland as autumn sets in above the waterfall."
Claire Lunn
Claire Lunn: "A view of verdant rolling hills."