In pictures: Bird Photographer of the Year

The competition celebrates the diversity of birds while they are flying, fighting and feeding.

  • Flamingos feed their chicks ALEJANDRO PRIETO ROJAS

    Alejandro Prieto Rojas won the overall prize of Bird Photographer of the Year for his image of flamingos feeding their young by the fishing village of Rio Lagartos, Mexico.

  • A bearded tit on a stalk of barley Markus Varesvuo

    The photographs of Markus Varesvuo garnered him the prize of Best Portfolio. Here a bearded tit is lit by the midwinter sun.

  • Birds fly above a fox gabor kapus

    "We were ringing gulls at Pitsea landfill in Essex and the camera was on the ground just in front of the net," remembers Gabor Kapus about this image. "I was trying to capture the moment when the net is fired and is still in the air above the camera. As we were waiting to fire the net, this fox walked right at the front of the camera, scaring all birds into the air but at least I took this great image."

  • An Andean condor flies over mountains Ben Hall

    Ben Hall captured an Andean condor in flight over the mountain peaks in Torres del Paine National Park, Chile.

  • A red kite takes off directly in front of the camera JAMIE HALL

    "Trying to photograph red kites in a new unseen way is very tricky," says Jamie Hall. "This image was achieved by setting up the camera next to a dead red worm, and sitting back and waiting for a bird to stoop to grab it. I fired the camera with a remote control from about 40m (130ft) away. The kite never actually touched the ground. The shape and detail in each feather as the kite puts on the brakes is amazing."

  • Cranes against a blue sky and lake Piotr Chara

    In the wetlands of Odra Valley, western Poland, Piotr Chara captured this line of cranes on the water.

  • An Australian pelican lands onto the water Bret Charman

    Whilst on the edge of a small mangrove swamp, Bret Charman caught this Australian pelican coming into land. "I had to quickly change my settings as I knew what I wanted to capture - a sharp bird with a blur of water as it touched down. By the time I had changed the setting the bird had already made contact with the water but it was still using its wings to glide in safely. With one quick shot I managed to capture the scene exactly as I had wanted."

  • Two coots fight over water Andrew Parkinson

    In Derbyshire, Andrew Parkinson froze two coots fighting in a dispute over territory, the backdrop illuminated by dawn sunlight.

  • A semi submerged duck is seen Pal Hermansen

    In the harbour of Trondelag, Norway, Pal Hermansen snapped this Eider duck making its way through the water.

  • A woodpecker is perched on the wing mirror of a truck. kelvin dao

    In Singapore, Kelvin Dao chanced upon this woodpecker looking at itself in the mirror of a truck.

  • A flock of birds fly through the sky Weber Marc

    Weber Marc captured this image of bramblings returning to their nests. "It was an incredible show. Using a long exposure, I’ve tried to show the movement of the birds. Here the light through the wings makes this incredible effect."