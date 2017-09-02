In Pictures

Week in pictures: 26 August - 1 September 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Members of the public look at flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Princess Diana Image copyright Hannah McKay/Reuters
Image caption Members of the public look at flowers and tributes left in memory of the late Princess Diana, at the gates of her former residence in Kensington Palace, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.
Carnival performers participate in the parade on the main day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on 28 August 2017. Image copyright TOLGA AKMEN/afp
Image caption Hundreds of thousands of revellers descended on Notting Hill in west London for the final day of the annual carnival.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a punch at Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match on 26 August 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image copyright Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Image caption Former five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather extended his perfect career record to 50 fights unbeaten by stopping Conor McGregor in the 10th round of one of the richest bouts in boxing history. The fight surpassed the reported $620m (£480m) earned by Mayweather's win over Manny Pacquiao in 2015.
Revellers enjoy the atmosphere in tomato pulp while participating the annual Tomatina festival on 30 August 2017 in Bunol, Spain. Image copyright Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
Image caption People from across the world gathered in the small Spanish town of Bunol to celebrate the annual Tomatina Festival. Participants hurled tomatoes at each other at the event inspired by a food fight in 1945.
This long exposure photograph shows Muslim pilgrims circumambulation of the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on 27 August 2017, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage Image copyright KARIM SAHIB/afp
Image caption Some two million Muslims from across the world have begun the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. They started at sunset on Wednesday by circling the Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site.
Burning Man participants perform a shibari rope scene during a driving desert dust storm inside the heart of the Identity Awareness - Family art project created by artist Shane Pitzer on the 2nd day of the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, U.S. August 29, 2017 Image copyright Jim Bourg/REUTERS
Image caption Burning Man participants perform a shibari rope scene during a driving desert dust storm inside an art project created by artist Shane Pitzer during the arts and music festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada.
Residents of La Vita Bella assisted living facility are seen in waste-deep flooding due to Tropical Storm Harvey in Dickinson, Texas, 27 August 2017. Image copyright Trudy Lampson via Reuters
Image caption Elderly residents of La Vita Bella care home in storm-hit Texas were rescued after a photo of them part-submerged in water was widely shared on social media. The water went from ankle-deep to waist-deep in about 15 minutes.
A rescue helicopter hovers in the background as an elderly woman and her poodle use an air mattress to float on flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey while waiting to be rescued from Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston. Image copyright Adrees Latif/reuters
Image caption Storm Harvey has now been downgraded to a tropical depression, but heavy rainfall is expected from Louisiana to Kentucky over the next two days and flood warnings remain in effect for south-east Texas and parts of south-west Louisiana.
An young man pulls his bicycle through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on 29 August 2017. Image copyright PUNIT PARANJPE/afp
Image caption Heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai saw roads hit by waist-deep flooding, flights cancelled and train services suspended on Tuesday.
SPLA-IO (SPLA-In Opposition) rebels fire weapons during an assault on government SPLA (Sudan People's Liberation Army) soldiers in the town of Kaya, on the border with Uganda, South Sudan, 26 August 2017. Image copyright Goran Tomasevic/REUTERS
Image caption SPLA-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) rebels fire weapons during an assault on government Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers in the town of Kaya, on the border with Uganda, South Sudan.

