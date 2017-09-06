Portrait of Britain: Displaying the UK's diversity

Gwyn Haslock stands on the beach at Praa Sands, Cornwall. Aged 71, she has surfed almost every day for the past 40 years. Photographer Sarah Lee has said that the Orthodox Jewish family simply appeared behind Haslock as she stood on the rocks. "They moved about her for a few moments entirely absorbed in their own family, unaware of us and then moved on. It was a wonderfully incongruous, and very British, moment."