In pictures: Westminster photography degree show
The students of the Westminster University photography MA have completed their final projects. Here is a selection of their images, which can be seen in London's Ambika P3 space until 5 September.
Rob Wyllie
For the first time, images from two separate MA courses, photography arts and photojournalism, are being shown together. This image by Rob Wyllie is part of a series called Beauty in Dark Places.
Andy Wright
Andy Wright's photographs are based around the terminal illness of his Peruvian grandfather, Valentin Chipana Huaracha.
Emanuele Gaudioso
Emanuele Gaudioso's images depict Basilicata, one of the poorest regions of southern Italy. As oil companies have found reserves in the area, Gaudioso explores the shift from a traditional way of life towards industrialisation.
Joanna Burezja
On 26 April 2016, the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Joanna Burezja began her project examining the effects of the fallout.
Jan Cylwik
Drawing on his heritage, from both Poland and the Black Country of England, Jan Cylwik examines the political mythologies of various countries.
Krystian Data
Krystian Data portrays the human body as a sculptural, abstract form. He often uses musicians, actors and artists as his sitters.
Jean Johnson Jones
Trained dancer Jean Johnson Jones tries to visualise movement through his innovative experiments with light.
Nicola Morley
Nicola Morley's image of dusky pink curtains hanging over green carpet is part of a project called Coercion, which is based around an unbalanced relationship.
Yves Salmon
Yves Salmon's portraiture relates to the lives of EU nationals living in the UK after the Brexit referendum.
Tamuna Chkareli
Tamuna Chkareli travelled to South Ossetia, officially part of Georgia but now occupied by the Russian military.
Stephen Burke
Stephen Burke visited the town of Longbridge on the outskirts of Birmingham, which was at one time the site of the largest car factory in the world.