Your pictures: Puppets
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "Puppets".
Phil Couvrette
Phil Couvrette: "The puppetmasters' acrobatics were as impressive as the giant puppets of French company Les Geants themselves, as they walked in-between the skyscrapers of downtown Montreal this spring."
Linda Corby
Linda Corby: "Found this old case of colourful puppets at a market in Aquitaine, south-west France."
srijaljung
Srijaljung: "Tea has been served."
Katerina Cunningham
Katerina Cunningham: "The beautiful and spooky puppets in a shop in Prague's Old Town."
Cathryn Hindle
Cathryn Hindle: "Last weekend my partner took me for an early dinner in a delightful Thai restaurant in Hastings, East Sussex, which is a bookshop by day and a restaurant at night. After dinner we walked along George Street, which is lined with quaint shops full of vintage clothes, antiquities and curiosities. I spotted this little monkey - patiently waiting for someone to adopt him and give him a new home."
Soham Bose
Soham Bose: "Here are some cute sleeping baby monks."
Stephen Elson
Stephen Elson's photograph captures a Punch and Judy show in full flow.
Elise Bal
Elise Bal: "A farmer on his buffalo during a private water puppet theatre show on the top floor of an artist's home in Hanoi, Vietnam. It really needs the flute in the background..."
Carolyn
And finally an image by Carolyn of two papier mache puppet heads.