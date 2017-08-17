Your pictures: Flying high
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "Flying high".
Wendy Wythe
Wendy Wythe: "Shadows cast during a hot-air balloon flight above the Namib Desert in Namibia."
Christopher Hoyle
Christopher Hoyle: "At an air display in Blackpool, the weather was great and I managed to get close enough to take a photo or two. Their precision was awe inspiring."
Gordon Bain
Gordon Bain: "Flying high on the Quiraing, on the Isle of Skye, on a beautiful August afternoon."
Laurie
Laurie: "This picture was taken on my 80th birthday, over Busselton, in western Australia. I could see the curvature of the Earth from up there and was flying high both physically and emotionally. What a fantastic experience."
Ben Morgan
Ben Morgan: "I love the perspective that you get of the mountains when seen through the drone's camera. The altitude changes the light and the way that the shadows play on the high ground. I also love flying around the coast. You can get a seagull's eye view of features like this lighthouse."
Janet Ratcliffe
Janet Ratcliffe: "A cold blustery summer kite festival at Morecambe promenade, Lancashire. Apart from being freezing, the conditions were perfect for flying kites."
clare irons
Clare Irons: "Watching the famous Red Arrows as they climb the heights over Blackpool Pleasure Beach."
Emma Mae Beavis
Emma Mae Beavis: "View from Purdown Hill of balloons taking off and flying over Bristol City Centre."
Tom Jackson
And finally an image by Tom Jackson, of a hot-air balloon flying over a temple. The next theme is "puppets", and the deadline for your entries is 22 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.