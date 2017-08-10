Your pictures: Garden party

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "garden party".

  • Artificial flowers and models in a display Eunjin Kim

    Eunjin Kim: "My grandma lives in an apartment, but that doesn't stop her from keeping a garden in her living room. Various characters enjoy each other's company everyday."

  • Umbrellas reflected in a wine glass Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "Even the weather was perfect."

  • A wasp on food Helen Pinkstone

    Helen Pinkstone: "A wasp helped me with my leftover pork chop at a family garden party."

  • An insect on a leaf Afeefah Khazi-Syed

    Afeefah Khazi-Syed: "Morning after the garden party? It looks likes a group of cicadas had quite a feast in my fig tree. This one decided to leave a little present: its skin."

  • A running chameleon Shelton Du Preez

    Shelton Du Preez: "In Chobe National Park, Botswana, I spotted this chameleon camouflaged in the bush, and then he came out charging with no fear."

  • Cats gather in a garden Rohit Keswani

    Rohit Keswani: "You only need to feed a stray cat once, when you see them making an innocent face in your garden, and you'll see an entire party come along."

  • Small sculptures arranged in garden Paul Green

    Paul Green: "This is a rare shot of garden 'woodhogs' in their natural Northumberland habitat."

  • A sculpture of a duck Rhian Sampson

    And finally a picture by Rhian Sampson of a lone duck. The next theme is "flying high", and the deadline for your entries is 15 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

