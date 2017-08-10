Your pictures: Garden party
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "garden party".
-
Eunjin Kim
Eunjin Kim: "My grandma lives in an apartment, but that doesn't stop her from keeping a garden in her living room. Various characters enjoy each other's company everyday."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Even the weather was perfect."
-
Helen Pinkstone
Helen Pinkstone: "A wasp helped me with my leftover pork chop at a family garden party."
-
Afeefah Khazi-Syed
Afeefah Khazi-Syed: "Morning after the garden party? It looks likes a group of cicadas had quite a feast in my fig tree. This one decided to leave a little present: its skin."
-
Shelton Du Preez
Shelton Du Preez: "In Chobe National Park, Botswana, I spotted this chameleon camouflaged in the bush, and then he came out charging with no fear."
-
Rohit Keswani
Rohit Keswani: "You only need to feed a stray cat once, when you see them making an innocent face in your garden, and you'll see an entire party come along."
-
Paul Green
Paul Green: "This is a rare shot of garden 'woodhogs' in their natural Northumberland habitat."
-
Rhian Sampson
And finally a picture by Rhian Sampson of a lone duck. The next theme is "flying high", and the deadline for your entries is 15 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.