Your pictures: On the bright side
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "on the bright side".
Leonardo Fugoso
Leonardo Fugoso: "This dapper dude didn't let the wet and overcast Vancouver morning dampen his day."
Ahshar Williams
Ahshar Williams: "Battle hate with a smile."
Jimena Andersen
Jimena Andersen: "Visitors at the Columbia Centre Sky View Observatory in Seattle admiring a breathtaking sunset."
jenny downing
Jenny Downing: "Out of the darkness..."
Sunil Pareek
Sunil Pareek: "At present, the fisherman is waiting for a brighter day to do his job - but with the Sun's rays, the fog will be removed and a bright day will be there."
Shelton Du Preez
Shelton Du Preez: "We trekked up the massive Dune 7, in Namibia, to be the first ones up there - light on one side, where the Sun is coming up, dark on the other side, from the shadow of the dune."
Viv Collins
Viv Collins: "This was taken while on holiday in Cornwall. The framing of the scene thorough the window of this rundown building at The Lizard peninsula caught my eye. Having asked our daughter to strike a pose, this boy entered the viewfinder. It felt like they had spotted something magical."
William Hughson
William Hughson: "This picture was taken at the funfair at Semaphore Beach, South Australia - people on the 'bright side', having fun on a Saturday night."
Lia Frota e Lopes
And finally a picture by Lia Frota e Lopes of her dog in the sun. The next theme is "Garden party", and the deadline for your entries is 8 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.