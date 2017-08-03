Your pictures: On the bright side

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "on the bright side".

  • A man walks across the street in the rain Leonardo Fugoso

    Leonardo Fugoso: "This dapper dude didn't let the wet and overcast Vancouver morning dampen his day."

  • A girl smiles for a camera Ahshar Williams

    Ahshar Williams: "Battle hate with a smile."

  • Silhouettes of people watch a sunset Jimena Andersen

    Jimena Andersen: "Visitors at the Columbia Centre Sky View Observatory in Seattle admiring a breathtaking sunset."

  • A figure makes its way through a tunnel jenny downing

    Jenny Downing: "Out of the darkness..."

  • A man on his boat in the middle of mist Sunil Pareek

    Sunil Pareek: "At present, the fisherman is waiting for a brighter day to do his job - but with the Sun's rays, the fog will be removed and a bright day will be there."

  • Two people make their way up a sand dune Shelton Du Preez

    Shelton Du Preez: "We trekked up the massive Dune 7, in Namibia, to be the first ones up there - light on one side, where the Sun is coming up, dark on the other side, from the shadow of the dune."

  • Two children look out to sea Viv Collins

    Viv Collins: "This was taken while on holiday in Cornwall. The framing of the scene thorough the window of this rundown building at The Lizard peninsula caught my eye. Having asked our daughter to strike a pose, this boy entered the viewfinder. It felt like they had spotted something magical."

  • The lights of a funfair William Hughson

    William Hughson: "This picture was taken at the funfair at Semaphore Beach, South Australia - people on the 'bright side', having fun on a Saturday night."

  • A dog sleeps on a sofa Lia Frota e Lopes

    And finally a picture by Lia Frota e Lopes of her dog in the sun. The next theme is "Garden party", and the deadline for your entries is 8 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

