In Pictures

Week in pictures: 22 - 28 July 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

People on the beach watch a forest fire in La Croix-Valmer, near Saint-Tropez, on 25 July 2017. Image copyright VALERY HACHE/AFP
Image caption French fire fighters have contained blazes that threatened holiday areas near St Tropez. Some 4,000 hectares (15.4 sq miles) of land burned along the Mediterranean coast, in the mountainous interior and on the island of Corsica, causing the evacuation of at least 10,000 people.
National Guard riot police and opposition demonstrators clash during an anti-government protest in Caracas, on 26 July 2017. Image copyright FEDERICO PARRA/AFP
Image caption Venezuela is banning protests that could "disturb or affect" Sunday's controversial election for a new constituent assembly. More than 100 people have died in protest-related violence since April. On Wednesday, National Guard riot police and opposition demonstrators clashed during an anti-government protest in Caracas.
The Australia team enter the pool during the Men's Water Polo on day ten of the 2017 FINA World Championships on 23 July 2017 in Budapest, Hungary. Image copyright Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Image caption The Australia Men's Water Polo team enter the pool for their preliminary round match against Brazil, on day ten of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell arrives under heavy police protection for a hearing at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne on 26 July 2017. Image copyright MAL FAIRCLOUGH/afp
Image caption Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell, 76, was flanked by police officers and surrounded by crowds as he entered Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, accused of historical assaults involving "multiple complainants". The cardinal's lawyer told the court he would plead not guilty to all charges.
Teachers clean the mud on a playground of a school in Kouqian Township of Yongji County, northeast China's Jilin Province Image copyright Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Teachers clean mud from a school playing field in Yongji County following heavy rain and flooding in China's Jilin Province.
People surf and paddle down the Dordogne river during a tidal bore in Saint-Pardon on 24 July 2017. Image copyright GEORGES GOBET/afp
Image caption People surfed and paddled a tidal bore down the Dordogne river in Saint-Pardon, France. The tidal bore, a large wave resulting from the currents of the ocean tide and the river, occurs several times a year.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has a photo taken with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop ahead of their bilateral meeting in Sydney, Australia, 26 July 2017. Image copyright Rick Rycroft/REUTERS
Image caption British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had a "selfie" photo taken with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop ahead of their bilateral meeting in Sydney.
Eight-year-old Freya Gibson looks at a doll's house created by miniaturist Jane Fiddick, at Newby Hall, Yorkshire. Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA
Image caption Eight-year-old Freya Gibson looks at a doll's house created by miniaturist Jane Fiddick, at Newby Hall, Yorkshire. The model, which took 22 years to create, is the latest addition to one of the most important private collections of doll's houses in the world.
A Hindu priest's forehead is covered with coloured powder and rice used as a blessing, during the sacred thread festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal 28 July 2017. Image copyright Navesh Chitrakar/REUTERS
Image caption A Hindu priest's forehead is covered with coloured powder and rice used as a blessing, during the sacred thread festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.

All photographs are copyrighted.