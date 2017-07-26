Your pictures: Embrace
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "embrace".
Marcin
Marcin: "Some people say it is difficult to find happiness when the storm comes. I say, embrace it. Even when it's raining, you can still find your happiness - you just have to look at it from a different angle."
Mark Tilley
Mark Tilley: "This is three green turtles - from right to left it goes female, male and the last one is a male trying to interrupt the party."
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "A touching moment between two marzipan wedding cake figures."
Indrajeet
Indrajeet: "It was wrenching to watch these birds in this posture inside a cage. They are just going to live with the love of each other."
Elisenda Russell
Elisenda Russell: "I've lived in Melbourne, Australia, for the past seven years. My family are either in the UK or Spain, so the distance can feel vastly empty at times. Embracing my grandparents' farewell every time I leave is unbearable. The emotions are so raw."
Jessica Boulton
Jessica Boulton: "This photography series was a personal project between me and one of my closest friends. We both severely lack any kind of self-confidence, so my goal as a photographer was to use my skills and help her embrace her natural beauty. I believed this would be one step closer to finding that little bit of confidence we needed."
Sarah Burrard-Lucas
Sarah Burrard-Lucas: "Here is a picture of my Siberian cats, Caesar and Nero. When they aren't having a sibling squabble they can often be found sleeping like this."
Sirsendu Gayen
This shot of a married couple by Sirsendu Gayen was taken in Yangon, Myanmar.
Linda Taylor
And finally a picture of ponies on Hergest Ridge, near Kington, Powys, from Linda Taylor. The next theme is "On the bright side", and the deadline for your entries is 1 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.