Week in pictures: 15 - 21 July 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A woman day labourer holds her baby beside a construction site in Delhi, India, 20 July 2017. Image copyright Cathal McNaughton/REUTERS
Image caption A woman day labourer holds her baby beside a construction site in Delhi, India.
Lightning flashes near the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth as overnight thunderstorms swept across Britain Image copyright Steve Parsons/PA
Image caption Lightning flashes near the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth as thunderstorms swept across England and Wales with heavy rain and hail on Tuesday night.
People participate in a free infant care training course organized by local labour union in Haikou, Hainan province, China, 19 July 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption People took part in a free infant care training course organised by a local labour union in Haikou, Hainan province, China.
Great Britain's Hannah Cockroft celebrates winning the women's 400m T34 Final at the IAAF World Para Athletics Championships in London Image copyright Henry Browne/REUTERS
Image caption Britain's Hannah Cockroft won her third gold medal of the World Para Athletics Championships in London. Cockroft, 24, won the T34 400m, adding to her 100m and 800m titles.
A leopard cub is seen suckling on a lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, Tanzania, in this handout picture released on 14 July 2017. Image copyright Joop Van Der Linde/Panthera/Reuters
Image caption In this handout photo released on Friday, a leopard cub is seen suckling on a lioness in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a World Heritage Site in Tanzania. Conservationists say the photograph is the first evidence of inter-species bonding between predators that are normally enemies.
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, form pastry to pretzels during their visit of the market in the historic centre of southern German town of Heidelberg on 20 July 2017. Image copyright Thomas Kienzle/REUTERS
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tried their hand at pretzel making on their visit to Heidelberg in Germany. The royal couple and their two children were on a five-day tour of Poland and Germany at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Fretilin party supporters participate in an election campaign rally in Dili, East Timor on 19 July 2017. Image copyright VALENTINO DARIEL SOUSA/AFP
Image caption Fretilin party supporters participate in an election campaign rally in Dili, East Timor.
Cracks are seen at the main port on the island of Kos on 21 July 2017, following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake which struck the region. Image copyright LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/afp
Image caption Cracks are seen at the main port on the island of Kos. A 6.7-magnitude quake hit 12km (seven miles) north-east of the Greek island, near the Turkish coast, with a depth of 10km on Thursday night. At least two people were killed and 115 people were injured,

