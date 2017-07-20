Your pictures: Rainbows
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "Rainbows".
-
John Edwin
John Edwin: "The subject is one of the tourist boats that cruise the river up to Niagara Falls. The view is from the Canadian side of the river and just happened to coincide with the spray of the falls and the angle of the sun."
-
Jason George
Jason George: "Playing with water droplets and a little oil produces some beautiful colours."
-
Sirsendu Gayen
Sirsendu Gayen: "Rainbows in the sky of Yangon, Myanmar."
-
Samantha Lister
Samantha Lister's photograph shows pots of dye in all different hues in Fez, Morocco.
-
Uwe Holm
Uwe Holm: "In summertime there is a water fountain on the Binnenalster, a lake, which welcomes train passengers coming to Hamburg. Because of high winds, the fountain often creates curtains of water drops. When I was passing, the combination of wind direction, position of the sun and my location were all fulfilled to see this marvellous rainbow."
-
Kirsty Cusack
Kirsty Cusack: "Rainbow coloured finds when beach combing at Aberaeron, Cardiganshire in Wales last spring."
-
Sue Fleckney
Sue Fleckney: "The art of pollution - beauty in a puddle on the road on a wet, drizzly day in Honningsvag, Norway."
-
Tracey clarke
And finally a picture of colourful birds from Tracey Clarke.