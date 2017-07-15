In Pictures

Week in pictures: 8 - 14 July 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Women in casual summer kimonos take a selfie in front of paper lanterns during the annual Mitama Festival at the Yasukuni Shrine, where more than 2.4 million war dead are enshrined Image copyright Kim Kyung-Hoon/ Reuters
Image caption At Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, women in casual summer kimonos, known as yukatas, take a selfie. The shrine commemorates the 2.4 million war dead of Japan.
A wild cow leaps over revellers as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain Image copyright Susana Vera/ Reuters
Image caption A cow leaps over a pile of revellers on its way into the bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain.
Protesters show V-signs and shout slogans as German police use water cannon during the demonstration at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany Image copyright Fabrizio Bensch/ Reuters
Image caption German politicians want Europe to set up a database to keep track of leftist militants, following clashes that left nearly 500 police officers injured during the G20 summit in Hamburg.
US pop star Madonna Image copyright Amos Gumulira / AFP
Image caption Madonna took her four adopted Malawian children to the opening of a paediatric hospital wing that her charity has built in their home country.
Firefighters remove a US flag Image copyright JOSH EDELSON/ AFP
Image caption Three firefighters rescue the Stars and Stripes from a luxury home in Oroville, California, where wildfires are still uncontained, forcing thousands of people to be evacuated. A combination of high temperatures and parched land has added to the difficulties of firefighters.
Britain's Prince William, Patron of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, speaks with Ken Wilkinson, Battle of Britain pilot, at RAF Coningsby Image copyright Darren Staples / Reuters
Image caption To mark the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Prince William met pilots who flew for the RAF during World War Two. The memorial flight was formed to honour those involved in the Battle of Britain and has taken part in thousands of events over the years.
An Indian labourer rests inside his van in the old quarters of New Delhi Image copyright Chandan Khanna / AFP
Image caption In New Delhi, a labourer rests inside his van.
People's Liberation Army soldiers perform during an open day at a naval base in Hong Kong, China/ Image copyright Bobby Yip/ Reuters
Image caption At a naval base in Hong Kong, People's Liberation Army soldiers perform during an open day.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel during the traditional Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France, Image copyright Philippe Wojazer / Reuters
Image caption In Paris, the US Air Force Thunderbirds display team flew over the Arc de Triomphe during the traditional Bastille Day military parade, which took place during President Trump's visit to France.

