Your pictures: On my doorstep
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "On my doorstep".
-
Izzy Nagle
Izzy Nagle: "There was a bit of a mishap during the sheep herding, and I was lucky enough to catch it on film. No cars were harmed."
-
Sjoerd Wadman
Sjoerd Wadman: "Alpine newts live in my cellar. Here's one looking over the doorstep."
-
Toby Demeuldre
Toby Demeuldre: "Weeds are starting to cover the welcome message on the mat, as if to say, 'I will get in before you.'"
-
Corinna Del Debbio
Corinna Del Debbio: "I took this photo just outside my flat in Edinburgh - literally on my doorstep. The cars belong to my neighbour and his son respectively, both with equally impressive parking skills. I thought the photo was a sweet representation of urban family life."
-
Tracy Jones
Tracy Jones: "Nearly 20 years ago I was travelling in Kansas City and stopped by the art institute for their student exhibition. I was drawn to this self-sculpture, and the young artist was determined I should have it. He drove it halfway across the US in the back of a pickup truck to deliver it to me."
-
Rakesh Mathur
Rakesh Mathur: "Soaking up the history through medieval music."
-
Cathryn Gallacher
Cathryn Gallacher: "There are always lots of parked cars on my doorstep, in Kingsdown, Bristol. Although the street would look better without them, they do provide some attractive reflections on a rainy afternoon."
-
Matt Berrisford
Matt Berrisford: "A medley of autumnal leaves on my doorstep last year."
-
Derrick
And finally a picture of Derrick's three chickens, Pa Broon, Betty and Horace, on a doorstep in South Jakarta. The next theme is "Rainbows", and the deadline for your entries is 18 July. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.