In pictures: Celebrities in the raw
The first famous person Andy Gotts photographed was Stephen Fry who spared the then student 90 seconds to take his portrait.
Despite photographing a huge range of famous faces since then Gotts has always insisted on one thing: that his portraits remain untouched.
Gotts' unique photography style can be seen across this series of contact sheets, from George Clooney in a pirate hat to Matt Damon emerging from a plant pot.
Andy Gotts' (@DrGotts on Instragram) contact sheets can be seen at The Unseen Exhibition at The Showroom Presents, Fulham, London, until end of July 2017.