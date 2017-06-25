In pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr festival

The Islamic world has begun marking the holiday which ends the Ramadan fast.

  • A group of girls is greeted by a woman during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in the village of Dalgamon, Tanta, some 120km north of Cairo, Egypt, 25 June EPA

    Egypt and other Arab countries began celebrating on Sunday, based on an official sighting of the new moon. This is a street scene in the Egyptian village of Dalgamon, 120km (75 miles) north of Cairo.

  • Iraqi girl celebrates Eid al-Fitr in Mosul, 25 June Reuters

    This little Iraqi girl was dressed up for the holiday in the war-torn city of Mosul, where people marked the first Eid in years away from the Islamic State militant group.

  • Muslim worshippers leave the Blue Mosque after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Istanbul, 25 June AFP

    These Turkish Muslims in Istanbul said their Eid prayers at the historic Blue Mosque.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (2nd L) attends prayers in Hama, 25 June Reuters

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (2nd L), still in power after six years of ferocious civil war, attended prayers in the city of Hama.

  • Palestinian Muslims attend the Eid al-Fitr prayer in an open area of Gaza City, 25 June AFP

    These Palestinian women and girls turned out to pray in Gaza City. Egypt began supplying fuel to Gaza's power plant this week, easing a payment dispute which had threatened to put a damper on the Eid festivities.

  • Muslims pray on the street in Moscow, 25 June AFP

    Muslims in the Russian capital Moscow prayed in the street near the central mosque - the city lacks prayer facilities for its Muslims, many of whom are migrant workers from Central Asia.

  • Members of Southwark's Muslim community pose for a photograph during Eid celebrations in Dulwich Park, London, 25 June Getty Images

    These Londoners posed for a photo in Dulwich Park.

  • Egyptians release balloons at the end of prayers in Cairo. AFP

  • Women embrace at an Eid gathering in a stadium in Anaheim, California Reuters

    In the US, there was a big celebratory get-together at a stadium in Anaheim, California.

  • Muslim women walk after praying during Eid al-Fitr at a mosque inside the city hall compound in Marawi City, Philippines, 25 June Reuters

    The Philippine army have declared a truce for Eid in the mainly Muslim city of Marawi, where they have been battling Islamist militants.

  • An Eid feast in Mexico City Reuters

    There were a queue for the post-fast feast in Mexico City.

  • A girl shows the henna tattoo on her hand to mark the end of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan. EPA

    A girl shows the henna tattoo on her hand to mark the end of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan.