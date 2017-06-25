In pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr festival
The Islamic world has begun marking the holiday which ends the Ramadan fast.
-
EPA
Egypt and other Arab countries began celebrating on Sunday, based on an official sighting of the new moon. This is a street scene in the Egyptian village of Dalgamon, 120km (75 miles) north of Cairo.
-
Reuters
This little Iraqi girl was dressed up for the holiday in the war-torn city of Mosul, where people marked the first Eid in years away from the Islamic State militant group.
-
AFP
These Turkish Muslims in Istanbul said their Eid prayers at the historic Blue Mosque.
-
Reuters
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (2nd L), still in power after six years of ferocious civil war, attended prayers in the city of Hama.
-
AFP
These Palestinian women and girls turned out to pray in Gaza City. Egypt began supplying fuel to Gaza's power plant this week, easing a payment dispute which had threatened to put a damper on the Eid festivities.
-
AFP
Muslims in the Russian capital Moscow prayed in the street near the central mosque - the city lacks prayer facilities for its Muslims, many of whom are migrant workers from Central Asia.
-
Getty Images
These Londoners posed for a photo in Dulwich Park.
-
AFP
Egyptians release balloons at the end of prayers in Cairo.
-
Reuters
In the US, there was a big celebratory get-together at a stadium in Anaheim, California.
-
Reuters
The Philippine army have declared a truce for Eid in the mainly Muslim city of Marawi, where they have been battling Islamist militants.
-
Reuters
There were a queue for the post-fast feast in Mexico City.
-
EPA
A girl shows the henna tattoo on her hand to mark the end of Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan.