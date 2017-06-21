Your pictures: Summer sport
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "Summer sport".
Alex Mitchell
Alex Mitchell's photograph from the 2017 Bolesworth International Horse Show captures the moment when a horse tries to clear a fence.
Debbie Skittrell
Debbie Skittrell: "Just keep swimming..."
Steve Redknap
Steve Redknap: "This was taken at Qatar's first International Kite Festival held in Doha in April. Thousands attended with hundreds of kites flying. Reflecting Doha's population, it was a truly international event."
Andy Small
Andy Small: "So many of our summer sports would not take place without the dedication and hard work of groundsmen and women who nurture cricket pitches and tennis courts around the country. It must be a mixture of pride and regret when the players take to the court and inevitably scuff the chalk and wear holes in the grass."
Sunil Pareek
Sunil Pareek: "Looking for the cooling fun of the water. A click from the bank of the Shipra river in Ujjain, India."
Sue Lewins
Sue Lewins: "This picture was taken last week in Tyrol, Austria, after lunch. It was all downhill from there on."
Lia Frota e Lopes
Lia Frota e Lopes: "A pause during a rowing competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, summer of 2016."
Donna Modrell
Donna Modrell: "Drinking beer is a true summer sport. We were on vacation in Spain when I took this photo. If there was ever a country that has perfected this sport, it's Spain."
I-Chin Liao
I-Chin Liao: "This was taken at an amateur summer league in Ames, Iowa, USA. The ball was taken to the outfield so we scored three more points."
Neil Wardle
And finally a picture by Neil Wardle of a late afternoon cricket match in the New Forest, England. The next theme is "Conversation", and the deadline for your entries is 27 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.