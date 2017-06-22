In pictures: Glastonbury's greatest hits
There is little that is more synonymous with British summertime than Glastonbury music festival. Julian Ridgway, the senior photo editor at Getty Images, talks us through some of his favourite moments from past festivals.
-
Jim Dyson / Getty Images
After a gap of 29 years, David Bowie's second Glastonbury appearance in 2000 saw him step aside from his experimental 1990s work and treat the Worthy Farm crowd to a trove of all his biggest hits.
-
Tabatha Fireman / Getty Images
There’s always some reservations about headliners who break the norm but Beyonce's 2011 appearance was a joyful barrage of hits, fireworks and - perhaps less familiar from the usual Glasto headliner - proper choreography.
-
Samir Hussein / Getty Images
The appearance of an unusual, more mature performer on the bill has been a tradition since Tony Bennett and Johnny Cash appeared in the 1990s but for sheer charm, sparkle and stagecraft, the queen of country Dolly Parton outdid them all in 2014.
-
Mick Hutson / Getty images
Stepping in at the last minute after the Stone Roses cancelled, Pulp's 1995 headline set was not just a high-water mark of Britpop but, during Common People, probably the precise moment when Jarvis Cocker went from cultish indie band singer to Official National Treasure.
-
Dave J Hogan / Getty Images
While not the first venerable old rockers to take on the Glastonbury challenge, The Rolling Stones' 2013 performance showed they needed no tide of nostalgic goodwill to still sound genuinely great. This image may seem worlds away from some of the early images of the band, but it perfectly captures the timeless nature of their talent.
-
Jon Super / Getty Images
As well as headliners with sacks of greatest hits to delve into, some Glastonbury performances are memorable because the bands are exciting, new and caught at just the right moment. To symbolise all the bands who have come to a vast new audience by mastering the mood of the festival, The Gossip's 2007 slot is hard to beat.
-
Hayley Madden / Getty Images
One of the most controversial headliners in recent years, Jay-Z headed off dubious criticisms that he wasn't rock enough for the festival by starting his 2008 set strumming a burst of Oasis' hit Wonderwall.
-
Dave J Hogan / Getty Images
With four headlining slots and six appearances in total, Coldplay's whole career has been intertwined with Glastonbury, moving up the bill and gearing up the stage show with each step to mega-stardom. 2011's set saw them find the perfect balance between all their incarnations.
-
Tabatha Fireman / Getty Images
It was surprise enough when Blur announced they were reforming in 2009 after a decade of branching out into opera, politics and cheese making, but even more of a surprise when they returned sounding exactly as good as everyone remembered.
-
Mick Hutson / Getty Images
Playing their newly released album OK Computer, Radiohead's 1997 appearance was a hugely celebrated Glastonbury set, despite technical problems that nearly caused Thom Yorke to walk off halfway through.