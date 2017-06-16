In Pictures

Week in pictures: 3-9 June 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Aerial view of smoke and flames rising from Grenfell Tower block in west London, 14 June 2017 Image copyright Jason Hawkes
Image caption At least 30 people have died and 12 people remain in critical care after a huge fire engulfed a west London tower block in the early hours of Wednesday. Forty fire engines and more than 200 firefighters went to tackle the blaze. The cladding - installed on the tower in a recent renovation - has come under scrutiny, with experts saying a more fire resistant type could have been used.
The Little Mermaid statue is covered with blue and white paint in Copenhagen, Denmark, 14 June 2017. Image copyright Bax Lindhardt/EPA
Image caption The Little Mermaid statue in Copenhagen, Denmark, is seen covered in paint, for the second time in weeks, in what local authorities say is an act of vandalism.
Participants rush into the water in the Mediterranean Sea as they take part in a triathlon in Ashkelon, Israel on June 16, 2017. Image copyright Amir Cohen/REUTERS
Image caption Participants rush into the water in the Mediterranean Sea as they take part in a triathlon in Ashkelon, Israel.
Mick Roelandts, firearms reform project manager for the New South Wales Police, looks at a pile of around 4,500 prohibited firearms that have been handed in under the Australian government's buy-back scheme in Sydney, Australia. 16 June 2017 Image copyright David Gray/REUTERS
Image caption Australia is bringing in its first national gun amnesty since 1996 because of the growing terrorism threat and an influx of illegal arms in the country. Mick Roelandts, firearms reform project manager for New South Wales Police, looks at a pile of prohibited firearms that have been handed in under the Australian government's buy-back scheme in Sydney, Australia.
Palestinian children at home reading books by candle light because of electricity shortages in Gaza City. Image copyright THOMAS COEX/afp
Image caption Children read books by candlelight because of electricity shortages in Gaza City.
Anti-government demonstrators participate in an attack to the administration headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice as part of protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, on June 12, 2017. Image copyright FEDERICO PARRA/AFP
Image caption Anti-government demonstrators participate in an attack on the administration headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice as part of protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. Polls suggest that 80% of Venezuelans are unhappy with the way Mr Maduro runs the country but the military has so far expressed its loyalty to the president.
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka Image copyright Christian Hartmann/Reuters
Image caption Rafael Nadal won a record 10th French Open tennis men's singles title by beating Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka in the final. Nadal, who has won four more titles than Bjorn Borg in the open area, swept through the final in two hours and five minutes.
New Irish taoiseach Leo Varadkar waves to well-wishers at Leinster House after being elected as taoiseach on 14 June 2017 in Dublin, Ireland. Image copyright Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Image caption Leo Varadkar has become the Republic of Ireland's new taoiseach (prime minister). A parliamentary vote on Wednesday confirmed the 38-year-old as the country's youngest and first gay leader by 57 votes to 50, with 45 abstentions.
Libyans fish from the shore in the eastern city of Benghazi on June 14, 2017 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption At the end of the day on Wednesday, Libyans fished off the coast of Benghazi.

