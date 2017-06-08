In Pictures

Election results 2017: Pictures of the election counts

A ballot box is rushed into the counting centre for Britain's general election in Sunderland, 8 June 2017. Image copyright Ed Sykes/REUTERS
Image caption Across the UK ballot boxes begin to arrive at the counting centres. Newcastle managed to declare their result at 23:00 to beat Sunderland - the usual winners as first declarers.
Bridget Phillipson of the Labour Party is announced as the winner for the constituency of Houghton and Sunderland South in Sunderland, June 8, 2017. Image copyright Ed Sykes/REUTERS
Image caption Bridget Phillipson of the Labour Party was announced as the winner for the constituency of Houghton and Sunderland South.
Election staff count ballot papers for the General Election, at Kendal Leisure Centre in Kendal. Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA
Image caption Counting is under way to find out who will become the new Members of Parliament.
Ballot papers are checked ahead of the count at the Westmoorland and Lonsdale constituency count at Kendal Leisure Centre on 8 June 2017 in Kendal Image copyright Dave Thompson/Getty Images
Image caption There are more than 2,700 candidates vying for 533 seats in England, out of the UK's total of 650.
Exit poll projected onto the front of BBC Broadcasting House Image copyright JEFF OVERS/BBC
Image caption Earlier, as the polling stations closed an exit poll suggested that the Conservative Party would get 314 MPs to Labour's 266 when all the results have been counted.
Election staff count ballot papers for the General Election, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA
Image caption Election staff count ballot papers at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, as the exit poll suggests the SNP could be down by 22 seats.
Party activists observe ballots being tallied at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings, 8 June 2017. Image copyright Kevin Coombs/REUTERS
Image caption Party activists observed ballots being tallied at a counting centre in Hastings
A picture shows a general view as counting staff sort through ballots at a counting centre in Titanic Exhibition in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on 8 June 2017 Image copyright PAUL FAITH/AFP
Image caption A total of 109 candidates stood across Northern Ireland and 1.2m people were eligible to vote. Here, counting staff sort through ballots at the counting centre at the Titanic Exhibition in Belfast.

