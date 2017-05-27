In Pictures

Week in pictures: 20-26 May 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image caption Twenty-two people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and 116 injured when a suicide bomber attacked concertgoers at Manchester Arena. It is the worst terrorist attack in the UK since the 7 July bombings in 2005, in which 52 people were killed by four suicide bombers.
Image caption US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania met Pope Francis for a short private audience on the third leg of his overseas trip. Mr Trump said he was "more determined than ever" to pursue peace in the world after meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican.
Image caption Animal trainer Alexander Lacey performs with Masai the lion at the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which staged its final performance in New York after pulling the plug amid falling ticket sales and growing costs.
Image caption Cast members Gwendoline Christie, Elisabeth Moss and Nicole Kidman pose for the cameras in Cannes where the premiere of their new TV series Top of the Lake: China Girl was screened.
Image caption Some 100,000 people attended the annual open-air concert at Schoenbrunn Palace and its Baroque gardens, in Vienna, a Unesco world cultural heritage site.
Image caption President Rodrigo Duterte has said martial law on Mindanao island could be extended across the Philippines, while the army fights Islamist militants. Thousands of people have been fleeing fighting in the city of Marawi after gunmen rampaged through the city.
Image caption Angry demonstrators in Brasilia set light to barricades and started a fire inside the ministry of agriculture during protests against under-fire President Michel Temer. They are also demanding fresh elections and for economic reform plans to be withdrawn.
Image caption Boys in South Africa perform somersaults on a hill in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Africa Day which commemorates the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity.
Image caption Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen's car is reflected in a helmet of a Monaco fireman during the first practice session at the Monte Carlo circuit in Monaco.

