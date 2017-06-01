In pictures: Looking back on four Lions tours

2001 BRISBANE. First Test. "Of all my Lions tours, the 2001 tour to Australia was possibly the closest to the traditional rugby tours of old. The Lions were beaten the week before the first Test by the Waratahs in Sydney and used the experience to explode out of the blocks seeking revenge in Brisbane. They did so with a try from Jason Robinson. Fortunately, I was in the right corner as Robinson sidestepped Chris Latham in the first few minutes. Three more tries followed for the Lions to complete a victory at The Gabba stadium."