Manchester attack: UK on alert after bombing
Security is increased to protect key sites following the Manchester Arena bombing, as people continue to pay tribute to those who died.
Getty Images
The UK terror threat level has been raised to "critical" following the Manchester Arena bombing on Monday. Military personnel are being placed in public locations to support police in protecting the public
AFP
Soldiers arrived by bus and headed towards New Scotland Yard
Reuters
Others were seen on patrol along Whitehall
AFP
An armed member of the British Army was placed outside 10 Downing Street
REX/Shutterstock
An increase in security to protect keys sites and transport hubs was evident as armed police officers patrolled at London's King's Cross station
AFP
The Palace of Westminster has been closed to the public following police advice
PA
The Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace was cancelled on Wednesday so that police officers could be re-deployed
PA
Police escorted members of the Household Cavalry along the Mall in central London
Reuters
People are still visiting Manchester's St Ann's Square to pay their respects to the victims with candles and flowers
Jeff J Mitchell
Members of the public paused to look at floral tributes and messages as the working day began.
Joe Giddens
A police mobile video unit was deployed outside Didsbury Mosque, in Greater Manchester, where the attacker's father used to do the call to prayer