Manchester attack: UK on alert after bombing

Security is increased to protect key sites following the Manchester Arena bombing, as people continue to pay tribute to those who died.

  • Armed soldiers walk with a police officer near Trafalgar Square on May 24, 2017 Getty Images

    The UK terror threat level has been raised to "critical" following the Manchester Arena bombing on Monday. Military personnel are being placed in public locations to support police in protecting the public

  • British soldiers arrive by bus and head toward a building next to New Scotland Yard police headquarters, in central London AFP

    Soldiers arrived by bus and headed towards New Scotland Yard

  • Soldiers walk through central London, Reuters

    Others were seen on patrol along Whitehall

  • An armed member of the British Army carries his weapon as he patrols outside 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, in central London AFP

    An armed member of the British Army was placed outside 10 Downing Street

  • Armed police officers patrol at King's Cross station in London on Wednesday, after the Manchester Arena bombing. REX/Shutterstock

    An increase in security to protect keys sites and transport hubs was evident as armed police officers patrolled at London's King's Cross station

  • Armed police patrol a street near the Palace of Westminster, location of the Houses of Parliament, in central London. AFP

    The Palace of Westminster has been closed to the public following police advice

  • A sign outside Buckingham Palace, London, after the Changing the Guard ceremony at the palace was cancelled. PA

    The Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace was cancelled on Wednesday so that police officers could be re-deployed

  • Police escort members of the Household Cavalry along the Mall in central London. PA

    Police escorted members of the Household Cavalry along the Mall in central London

  • A woman looks at flowers for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack. Reuters

    People are still visiting Manchester's St Ann's Square to pay their respects to the victims with candles and flowers

  • Members of the public pause to look at floral tributes and messages as the working day begins on May 24, 2017 in Manchester Jeff J Mitchell

    Members of the public paused to look at floral tributes and messages as the working day began.

  • A police mobile video unit deployed outside Didsbury Mosque in Greater Manchester Joe Giddens

    A police mobile video unit was deployed outside Didsbury Mosque, in Greater Manchester, where the attacker's father used to do the call to prayer