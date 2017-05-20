In Pictures

Week in pictures: 13-19 May 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A boy kicks a ball as he plays football with his friends at Galle Dutch Fort in Galle, Sri Lanka, 19 May 2017. Image copyright Dinuka Liyanawatte/REUTERS
Image caption A group of boys enjoy a game of football at Galle Dutch Fort in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn is startled by Cody the Dachshund during a campaign event outside the James Paget Hospital on 13 May 2017 in Great Yarmouth, England. Image copyright Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Image caption Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn was startled by Cody the dachshund during a campaign event outside the James Paget Hospital in Great Yarmouth, England
Workers install the official poster of the 70th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 15 May 2017 in Cannes, France. Image copyright Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Image caption Stars from around the world headed to Cannes for the prestigious film festival, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.
Xiomara Esquivel, Miss Gay Nicaragua 2017, takes part in a march organized by activist groups to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia in Managua, Nicaragua, 17 May 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Xiomara Esquivel, Miss Gay Nicaragua 2017, took part in a march to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia in Managua, Nicaragua.
French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in an official ceremony at Paris' city hall after his formal inauguration as French president on 14 May 2017 in Paris. Image copyright CHARLES PLATIAU/afp
Image caption Emmanuel Macron promised to restore France's global standing, as he was inaugurated as the country's youngest president in an official ceremony in Paris.
House Democrats display a photograph of President Donald Trump welcoming Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the White House during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington DC on 17 May 2017. Image copyright Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Image caption Democrats showed a photo of President Donald Trump welcoming Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the White House, at the US Capitol in Washington.
A small wooden boat used by refugees and migrants is seen burning after being set alight after all people were rescued by rescue crews from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) Phoenix vessel on 18 May 2017 in the Lampedusa, Italy. Image copyright Chris McGrath/Getty Images
Image caption A small wooden boat was set alight after the refugees and migrants on board were rescued by crews from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station in Lampedusa, Italy.
A man uses a bucket to help put out the fire in a small shop in the Mercado Oriental, where approximately 25 stores were completely burned in one of the largest markets in Central America, in Managua on May 14, 2017. / Image copyright INTI OCON/AFP
Image caption A man uses a bucket to help put out the fire in a small shop in the Mercado Oriental, where approximately 25 stores were completely burned down.
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London on 19 May 2017. Assange has said he will not forgive and forget attempts to arrest him over rape allegations which led him to seek asylum in Ecuador's London embassy. Image copyright Yui Mok/PA
Image caption Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, on the balcony of Ecuador's London embassy, said he would not forgive and forget attempts to arrest him over rape allegations.

All photographs are copyrighted.