Camera Press at 70: A lifetime in pictures

The Camera Press picture agency was founded in London in 1947 by Tom Blau, a Jewish Hungarian photographer and reporter born in Berlin and exiled from Nazi Germany in 1935. Today it is still known as the home of outstanding portrait photographers and remains a family business.

Winston Churchill, 1941 Image copyright Yousuf Karsh/Camera Press
Image caption Winston Churchill, 1941

Yousuf Karsh was Camera Press's first contributing photographer. He is known for his exquisite portraits, including this one of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.

Wedding of Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, 1947 Image copyright Baron/Camera Press

The very first photographs distributed by the agency were of the wedding of the future Queen and the link to official royal photography continues to this day.

Elizabeth Taylor Image copyright Elio Sorci/Camera Press
Image caption Actress Elizabeth Taylor

By the 1950s Hollywood glamour was the focus for the agency photographers.

Marilyn Monroe, 1954 Image copyright Baron/Camera Press
Image caption Marilyn Monroe, 1954
Christine Keeler pictured in a secret screen test for the movie 'The Christine Keeler Story', 1963 Image copyright Tom Blau/Camera Press
Image caption Christine Keeler pictured in a secret screen test for the movie 'The Christine Keeler Story', 1963
Andy Warhol, 1979 Image copyright Yousuf Karsh/Camera Press
Image caption Andy Warhol, 1979
Meryl Streep, 2009 Image copyright Ellis Parrinder/BAFTA/Camera Press
Image caption Meryl Streep, 2009
Basement Jaxx, 2014 Image copyright Emma Blau/ Camera Press
Image caption Basement Jaxx, 2014
British Author Zadie Smith, 2005 Image copyright Eamonn McCabe/Camera Press
Image caption British Author Zadie Smith, 2005
Sid and Nancy Image copyright Steve Emberton/Camera Press
Image caption Sid and Nancy

An exhibition of the work can be seen at The Project Space until 10 June 2017. All photographs courtesy © Camera Press

