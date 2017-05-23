Camera Press at 70: A lifetime in pictures

The Camera Press picture agency was founded in London in 1947 by Tom Blau, a Jewish Hungarian photographer and reporter born in Berlin and exiled from Nazi Germany in 1935. Today it is still known as the home of outstanding portrait photographers and remains a family business.

Image copyright Yousuf Karsh/Camera Press Image caption Winston Churchill, 1941

Yousuf Karsh was Camera Press's first contributing photographer. He is known for his exquisite portraits, including this one of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.

Image copyright Baron/Camera Press

The very first photographs distributed by the agency were of the wedding of the future Queen and the link to official royal photography continues to this day.

Image copyright Elio Sorci/Camera Press Image caption Actress Elizabeth Taylor

By the 1950s Hollywood glamour was the focus for the agency photographers.

Image copyright Baron/Camera Press Image caption Marilyn Monroe, 1954

Image copyright Tom Blau/Camera Press Image caption Christine Keeler pictured in a secret screen test for the movie 'The Christine Keeler Story', 1963

Image copyright Yousuf Karsh/Camera Press Image caption Andy Warhol, 1979

Image copyright Ellis Parrinder/BAFTA/Camera Press Image caption Meryl Streep, 2009

Image copyright Emma Blau/ Camera Press Image caption Basement Jaxx, 2014

Image copyright Eamonn McCabe/Camera Press Image caption British Author Zadie Smith, 2005

Image copyright Steve Emberton/Camera Press Image caption Sid and Nancy

An exhibition of the work can be seen at The Project Space until 10 June 2017. All photographs courtesy © Camera Press