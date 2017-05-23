Camera Press at 70: A lifetime in pictures
The Camera Press picture agency was founded in London in 1947 by Tom Blau, a Jewish Hungarian photographer and reporter born in Berlin and exiled from Nazi Germany in 1935. Today it is still known as the home of outstanding portrait photographers and remains a family business.
Yousuf Karsh was Camera Press's first contributing photographer. He is known for his exquisite portraits, including this one of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.
The very first photographs distributed by the agency were of the wedding of the future Queen and the link to official royal photography continues to this day.
By the 1950s Hollywood glamour was the focus for the agency photographers.
An exhibition of the work can be seen at The Project Space until 10 June 2017. All photographs courtesy © Camera Press