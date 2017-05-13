In Pictures

Week in pictures: 6-12 May 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Inmate Kristina Hazelett plays with a dog in a cell Image copyright Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
Image caption Inmate Kristina Hazelett is part of a small team of women prisoners in Phoenix, Arizona who work with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Safety Unit (Mash). The programme is designed to help comfort and train mistreated and neglected animals rescued from deplorable conditions.
French president-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux greet supporters in front of the Pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris Image copyright Eric Feferberg /AFP
Image caption Emmanuel Macron vowed to fight "the forces of division that undermine France" after easily winning the run-off election for the French presidency. Acknowledging his victory, Mr Macron told supporters he wanted to ensure Marine Le Pen voters "no longer have a reason to vote for an extremist position".
Some of the 82 released Chibok girls before a meeting with Nigeria's President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja Image copyright AFP
Image caption Islamist militants of the Boko Haram group released 82 schoolgirls from a group of 276 they abducted in north-eastern Nigeria three years ago, the president's office says.
Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, England Image copyright Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
Image caption Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, England.
A protester uses a slingshot to hurl a stone at anti-riot police Image copyright Marco Longari / AFP
Image caption A protester uses a slingshot to hurl a stone at anti-riot police during a demonstration over better housing in the community of Finetown in Ennerdale, South Africa.
The inflatable puppet of The Teacher from Roger Waters The Wall Image copyright Facundo Arrizabalaga /EPA
Image caption The inflatable puppet of The Teacher from Roger Waters' The Wall live tour is on display at The Victoria and Albert Museum. It is part of an exhibition that looks at the work of British band Pink Floyd.
A boy works at an aluminium utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh Image copyright Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters
Image caption A boy works at an aluminium utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Grand-duke heir Guillaume de Luxembourg, Grand Duchess Heiress Stephanie du Luxembourg ,Britain's Duchess of Cambridge Catherine and Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel arrive at the Drai Eecheln Museum while she attends the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the treaty of London in Luxembourg Image copyright Stephanie Lecocq / EPA
Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge visited Luxembourg on her second solo trip, to mark 150 years of the Treaty of London. She met the country's Princess Stephanie and Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the capital city's museum of modern art, Mudamon.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray Image copyright Abir Sultan / EPA
Image caption Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray as others harvest wheat in a field near the central Israeli town of Modi'in. The harvested wheat will be stored for almost a year and then use it to grind flour to make unleavened bread for the week-long Passover festival.
A view of an installation by Italian artist Roberto Cuoghi on display at the Italian pavilion during a media preview of the 57th International Art Exhibition La Biennale di Venezia, in Venice, Italy, Image copyright Zsolt Czegled / EPA
Image caption An installation by Italian artist Roberto Cuoghi at the Italian pavilion during a media preview of the 57th International Art Exhibition La Biennale di Venezia, in Venice, Italy.
Fatih Mosque is seen as lightning strikes over the Istanbul skyline during a thunderstorm, Turkey Image copyright Chris McGrath / Getty Images
Image caption Lightning strikes Istanbul during a thunderstorm.

