Your pictures: Broken down
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, it is "Broken down".
Michael Sloper
Michael Sloper: "Our tour bus broke down high up in the Andes Mountains in Peru, and the SOS satellite phone wasn't working. By sheer luck, another British tour bus passed by shortly afterwards and took us to a roadside cafe, where we waited for a few hours for our replacement minibus."
Prerna Jain
Prerna Jain: "Fixing a very old broken transistor radio in the city of Kolkata [Calcutta], India."
Simon Williamson
Simon Williamson: "This was an old disused fishing boat on the shore at Corpach, near Fort William, [Inverness-shire,] in Scotland. It was taken the last week of April this year, while I was visiting the area."
Greg Poirier
Greg Poirier: "I took this photo of a young South Sudanese boy who is seeking shelter with his family in the Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement, in Uganda. This photo speaks to me for its many unintended symbols and messages. The blown tyre is no longer suitable for its original purpose, and as such is a sad reflection on much of the surrounding infrastructure or lack thereof, yet it is an amazing object of discovery for the curious and playful."
Cliff Rossenrode
Cliff Rossenrode: "Like a movie set, at a little one-horse town called Solitaire, Namibia, a broken down old truck gives an idea of the local conditions."
Bruno Cicciarello
Bruno Cicciarello: "A shed in Dungeness, Kent, revealing the signs of time and bad weather."
Edurne Otaduy
And finally a Javier Marin sculpture by Edurne Otaduy. The next theme is "My washing", and the deadline for your entries is 16 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.