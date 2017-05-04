Prince Philip's foreign travels in pictures
The Duke of Edinburgh's lifetime of royal duty has seen him travel to many parts of the globe.
-
Getty Images
In 1952 Prince Philip and the then Princess Elizabeth were enjoying a break in Kenya when news came through that George VI had died
-
Getty Images
In 1959, the couple visited the US city of Chicago. It followed a tour of Canada in which the Queen, as Canada's head of state, and US President Dwight D Eisenhower, inaugurated the 2,300-mile St Lawrence Seaway
-
Getty Images
Prince Philip and the Queen took part in a state visit to Italy in 1961 which included a cruise along Venice's famous canals
-
Getty Images
Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia showed the royal couple a view overlooking the Blue Nile Falls during their visit in 1965
-
Getty Images
1966 saw Prince Philip and the Queen in the Bahamas as part of a tour of the Caribbean
-
Getty Images
The Queen and Prince Philip were joined by other members of the royal family for the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Canada
-
Getty Images
The royal couple were entertained by traditional dancers on board the Royal Yacht Britannia when they visited Fiji in 1977, the Queen's Silver Jubilee year
-
Getty Images
The Duke of Edinburgh was given a falconry demonstration during a state visit to Bahrain in 1979
-
Getty Images
Traditional dancers performed in Tuvalu during a royal tour of the South Pacific in 1982. Some villagers on the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu revere the Duke of Edinburgh as a divine being
-
Getty Images
Prince Philip clung on for a ride on an elephant during a visit to to India in 1983
-
Getty Images
The Duke of Edinburgh provoked displeasure during a Royal visit to China in 1986 when he described Beijing as "ghastly" and told British students: "If you stay here much longer you'll all be slitty-eyed."
-
Getty Images
In 2002 the Duke was reported to have startled Australian Aborigines by asking: "Do you still throw spears at each other?" The bizarre question was apparently posed to Aboriginal cultural park owner William Brim during a royal visit to Cairns in Queensland
-
AFP
In 2003 in Nigeria, he told a robed President Olusegun Obasanjo: "You look like you’re ready for bed."