Japan's ultra-luxurious train hits the tracks for its maiden journey
Japan's Shiki-shima luxury train has hit the rails and we just know you'd love to go for a ride!
The Train Suite Shiki-shima is designed to give you the ultimate luxury experience - but you'll need some loose change to afford it: tickets range from $2,860 (£2,220) to around $10,000 and you can choose between a two- or four-day trip.
The Shiki-shima had its maiden journey on 1 May. The train was built to the plans of designer Ken Kiyoyuki Okuyama and is being advertised as using only the best of materials, many linked to traditional Japanese craftsmanship.
The futuristic observation car lets you relax and sip a glass of champagne, while outside the Japanese countryside zips past. The train will take you from Tokyo to the northernmost island Hokkaido.
There's room for 34 passengers on the train so you know you won't have to compete for a seat with a good view.
Here's where you'll take your nap after a long day of over-indulging in luxury. There are trips with one or three nights on board to choose from.
The plans for the train were announced by the East Japan Railway Company in 2014 and there has been crazy demand now the train is finally here. A lottery for seats on launch day was said to have been over-subscribed by a factor of 76.
Clearly, the futuristic high-end hotel on tracks has hit the spot - tickets for the 10-car train are sold out until March 2018.
Fancy a bite? The food will be prepared by - who else? - Michelin star chefs and presented by uniformed butlers.
Everything on board aims to rival the experience of a top-end luxury hotel.
You say it's just another way for rich folks who don't know what to do with their money? Oh let it go, just grab a drink and have a seat by the fire...