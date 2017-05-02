Met Ball 2017: Rei Kawakubo tributes delight on red carpet

The Metropolitan Museum of Art ball is the highlight of the New York social calendar, and this year the event is honouring Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo and her Comme Des Garcons label.

  • Actress Zendaya arrives at the Met Ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, 1 May 2017 Getty Images

    Each year the Met Ball highlights a different costume theme and this year Japanese fashion legend Rei Kawakubo - founder of Comme des Garcons - is in the spotlight.

  • Singer Rihanna arrives at the Met Ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, 1 May 2017 Reuters

    Singer Rihanna was among the invited guests at the benefit event for the museum's Costume Institute, wearing a dramatic Comme des Garcon creation.

  • Katy Perry attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City Dia Dipasupil

    Pop singer Katy Perry, co-chair of the ball, wore a red-tulle dress with a veil and the word "witness" across her forehead.

  • Rami Malek attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris

    Kawakubo is the first living designer the institute has honoured since Yves Saint Laurent in 1983.

  • Donatella Versace and Kylie Jenner arrive at the Met Ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, 1 May 2017 Reuters

    "We chose Rei, for many reasons. For me I think she's completely changed the court of fashion history over the last 40 years," said Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Costume Institute.

  • Priyanka Chopra attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Neilson Barnard

    The exhibition, entitled "Art of the In-Between", aims to show different juxtapositions in fashion.

  • Ruby Rose and Donald Glover arrive at the Met Ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, 1 May 2017 Getty Images

    Curator Andrew Bolton said: "I always feel as if Rei's work occupies a space between entities or boundaries, Whether it's male female, east west, child adult, object subject."

  • Kim Kardashian West attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City Getty Images

    Reality star Kim Kardashian, however, did not stick to the theme, choosing to wear a white dress by Vivienne Westwood.

  • Actress Rita Ora arrives at the Met Ball at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, 1 May 2017 Getty Images

    Once guests like Rita Ora go inside, they are out of public view at the event which includes dining and music.

  • Nicki Minaj attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City Dia Dipasupil

    The Rei Kawakubo exhibition opens to the public on Thursday.

