Met Ball 2017: Rei Kawakubo tributes delight on red carpet
The Metropolitan Museum of Art ball is the highlight of the New York social calendar, and this year the event is honouring Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo and her Comme Des Garcons label.
-
Getty Images
Each year the Met Ball highlights a different costume theme and this year Japanese fashion legend Rei Kawakubo - founder of Comme des Garcons - is in the spotlight.
-
Reuters
Singer Rihanna was among the invited guests at the benefit event for the museum's Costume Institute, wearing a dramatic Comme des Garcon creation.
-
Dia Dipasupil
Pop singer Katy Perry, co-chair of the ball, wore a red-tulle dress with a veil and the word "witness" across her forehead.
-
Dimitrios Kambouris
Kawakubo is the first living designer the institute has honoured since Yves Saint Laurent in 1983.
-
Reuters
"We chose Rei, for many reasons. For me I think she's completely changed the court of fashion history over the last 40 years," said Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Costume Institute.
-
Neilson Barnard
The exhibition, entitled "Art of the In-Between", aims to show different juxtapositions in fashion.
-
Getty Images
Curator Andrew Bolton said: "I always feel as if Rei's work occupies a space between entities or boundaries, Whether it's male female, east west, child adult, object subject."
-
Getty Images
Reality star Kim Kardashian, however, did not stick to the theme, choosing to wear a white dress by Vivienne Westwood.
-
Getty Images
Once guests like Rita Ora go inside, they are out of public view at the event which includes dining and music.
-
Dia Dipasupil
The Rei Kawakubo exhibition opens to the public on Thursday.