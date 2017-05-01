In Pictures: Belfast City Marathon

Runners take to the streets for Northern Ireland's biggest sporting event - the Belfast City Marathon.

  • Runners start the Belfast City Marathon, Belfast City Hall, 1 May 2017 Pacemaker

    The Belfast City Marathon kicked off from the City Hall at 09:00 BST with more than 15,000 competitors taking part.

  • Competitors in fancy dress, Belfast City Marathon, 1 May 2017 Pacemaker

    Many who are taking part in this year's race have got into the party spirit and are competing in fancy dress.

  • Kilkeel woman Laura Graham crosses the finish line, Belfast City Marathon, 1 May 2017 Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

    Kilkeel woman Laura Graham became the first female winner from Northern Ireland for 18 years.

  • Competitors dress up to raise funds for charities of their choice, Belfast City Marathon, 1 May 2017 Pacemaker

    Where's Wally? Have you spotted anyone that you know taking part in this year's marathon?

  • Superheroes taking part in Belfast City Marathon, 1 May 2017 PAcemaker

    Superheroes pound the streets of Belfast to raise funds for charities of their choice.

  • Berard Rotich crosses the finish line of the Belfast City Marathon, 1st May 2017 Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

    Kenya's Bernard Rotich won the men's race in 2:16:02, beating Kenyan compatriots Daniel Tanui and Emmanuel Kiprotich Meli.

  • BBC NI's Barra Best with runners dressed as smurfs outside Belfast City Hall, Belfast City Marathon, 1 May 2017 Press Eye

    BBC NI weather man Barra Best got in to the party spirit with some smurfs outside Belfast City Hall.

  • Martina Purdy and other nuns from the Sisters of Adoration cheer on competitors on the Falls Road, Belfast Coty Marathon, 1st May 2017 BBC

    Former BBC NI reporter Martina Purdy, along with other nuns from the Sisters of Adoration, cheer on competitors on the Falls road.

  • Belfast City Marathon, 1st May 2017 BBC

    Empty water bottles lined the 26-mile route as runners attempted to stay hydrated in the sunshine

  • John Bennett speaks to marathon competitor James, Belfast City Marathon, 1st May 2017 BBC

    John Bennett speaks to marathon competitor James, close to the Ormeau road. James is raising funds for Mencap, which is this year's official marathon charity.