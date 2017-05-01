In Pictures: Belfast City Marathon
Runners take to the streets for Northern Ireland's biggest sporting event - the Belfast City Marathon.
The Belfast City Marathon kicked off from the City Hall at 09:00 BST with more than 15,000 competitors taking part.
Many who are taking part in this year's race have got into the party spirit and are competing in fancy dress.
Kilkeel woman Laura Graham became the first female winner from Northern Ireland for 18 years.
Where's Wally? Have you spotted anyone that you know taking part in this year's marathon?
Superheroes pound the streets of Belfast to raise funds for charities of their choice.
Kenya's Bernard Rotich won the men's race in 2:16:02, beating Kenyan compatriots Daniel Tanui and Emmanuel Kiprotich Meli.
BBC NI weather man Barra Best got in to the party spirit with some smurfs outside Belfast City Hall.
Former BBC NI reporter Martina Purdy, along with other nuns from the Sisters of Adoration, cheer on competitors on the Falls road.
Empty water bottles lined the 26-mile route as runners attempted to stay hydrated in the sunshine
John Bennett speaks to marathon competitor James, close to the Ormeau road. James is raising funds for Mencap, which is this year's official marathon charity.