In Pictures

Week in pictures: 15-21 April 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A gust of wind catches a group of models in China Image copyright Toru Hanai / Reuters
Image caption A gust of wind catches a group of models before a rehearsal for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show on the rooftop of a shopping centre in Tokyo, Japan.
Habib from Algeria sits in an abandoned railway wagon Image copyright Alexandros Avramidis / Reuters
Image caption Habib, 22, from Algeria, sits in an abandoned railway carriage used as a shelter by stranded migrants in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece.
Iceberg in Canada Image copyright Jody Martin / Reuters
Image caption Residents viewed the first iceberg of the season as it passed through an area known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland, Newfoundland, Canada.
Festivalgoer's at Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Image copyright Christopher Polk / Getty Images
Image caption Young people enjoy a party at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
A demonstrator clashes with the riot police during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas Image copyright Juan Barreto / AFP
Image caption A demonstrator clashes with riot police during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas.
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul Image copyright Muhammad Hamed / Reuters
Image caption Ameen Mukdad, a violinist who lived under so-called Islamic State for two-and-a-half years, performs at Nabi Yunus, a shrine in eastern Mosul, Iraq, following liberation.
North Koreans rest at a pool at the Munsu Water Park Image copyright How Hwee Young / EPA
Image caption North Koreans rest at a pool at the Munsu Water Park as part of celebrations of the Day of the Sun which commemorates the 105th anniversary of the birth of the late supreme leader Kim Il-sung.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to speak to the media outside 10 Downing Street in central London Image copyright Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
Image caption Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May emerged from 10 Downing Street to announce a snap election to be held on 8 June. The prime minister urged voters to give her "the mandate to speak for Britain and to deliver for Britain" while Jeremy Corbyn said a Labour government would stop Mrs May from using Brexit to make the UK an "offshore tax haven".
Journalists watch the Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft of Expedition 51/52 to the International Space Station (ISS), taking off from its launch pad at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan Image copyright Sergei Ilnitsky / EPA
Image caption There was an empty third seat on the Soyuz capsule which blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Thursday. Russia is scaling back its staff on the ISS until a long-delayed space laboratory is sent to the outpost in 2018.
Queen Maxima blows out candles Image copyright Outfreek Van Den Bergh / AFP
Image caption Queen Maxima of the Netherlands blew out the candles at the opening of the 50th Resto VanHarte in Lelystad, where children can come together to cook and learn about nutrition.

All photographs are copyrighted.

Related Topics