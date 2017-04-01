In Pictures

Week in pictures: 25 - 31 March 2017

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A woman attempts to access her home as her dog looks on in central Lismore, New South Wales, Australia, 31 March 2017. Image copyright DAVE HUNT/epa
Image caption A woman attempts to access her home as her dog looks on in central Lismore, New South Wales, Australia. Authorities fear people may have drowned as a flood emergency grips two states in the wake of Cyclone Debbie. Tens of thousands of residents have evacuated homes in northern New South Wales and southern Queensland. The storm has moved out to sea after hitting northern Queensland as a category four cyclone on Tuesday.
Stormzy performs to a sell-out crowd on the opening night of a tour promoting his Gang Signs and Prayer album at the Olympia Theatre on 29 March 2017 in Dublin. Image copyright Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for Stormzy
Image caption Stormzy performs to a sell-out crowd on the opening night of a tour promoting his Gang Signs and Prayer album at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.
People take pictures of a cat sitting on a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 30 March 2017. Image copyright TORU HANAI/Reuters
Image caption People take pictures of a cat sitting on a cherry blossom tree at a park in Tokyo, Japan. People in Tokyo have been enjoying the arrival of Japan's cherry blossom season which marks the beginning of spring.
Theresa May signs the letter which will trigger Article 50, confirming the UK's departure from the EU. Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Image caption British Prime Minister Theresa May signed the letter triggering Article 50, confirming the UK's departure from the EU.
Police officers scuffle with protesters as they demand the arrest of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye, in front of her private home on 30 March 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. Image copyright Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Image caption Police officers scuffle with anti-corruption protesters outside the home of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye. The Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant to detain Ms Park while she is investigated on charges of bribery, abuse of authority, coercion and leaking government secrets.
A bust of Cristiano Ronaldo is seen before the ceremony to rename Funchal Airport as Cristiano Ronaldo Airport in Funchal, Portugal, 29 March 2017. Image copyright RAFAEL MARCHANTE/REUTERS
Image caption A bronze bust of Cristiano Ronaldo has made headlines around the world for its lack of resemblance to the Real Madrid footballer. Amateur artist Emanuel Santos, who works at Madeira airport where the bust was unveiled, says he feels hurt by the criticism his work has received.
Athletics - IAAF World Cross Country Championships - Senior Race Women - Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala, Uganda - 26/03/17 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Uganda hosted the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Kampala - this was the senior race for women.
Oxford University men's boat crew carry their boat out of the water following training on the River Thames ahead of this year's Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race in London on Sunday Image copyright Toby Melville
Image caption The Oxford University men's crew carry their boat out of the water following training on the River Thames ahead of this year's Oxford v Cambridge Boat Race in London on Sunday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in the remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land, Russia, 29 March 2017. Image copyright Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
Image caption Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in the remote Arctic islands of Franz Josef Land in Russia.
Venezuelan opposition deputy deputy Amelia Belisario (C) argues with National Guard personnel in riot gear during a protest in front of the Supreme Court in Caracas on 30 March 2017 Image copyright JUAN BARRETO/AFP
Image caption There have been demonstrations in Venezuela after the Supreme Court took over legislative powers from the National Assembly. Venezuelan opposition deputy Amelia Belisario argued with national guard outside the Supreme Court in Caracas.

