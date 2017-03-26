Earth Hour switches lights off around the world
- 26 March 2017
- From the section In Pictures
Major landmarks around the world have been turning out their lights to mark Earth Hour, an event that draws attention to climate change.
Around 170 countries and territories were expected to take part on Saturday, by turning off non-essential lights at 20:30 local time.
The event, which reaches its 10th anniversary this year, is organised by conservation group WWF.
"We started Earth Hour in 2007 to show leaders that climate change was an issue people cared about," said coordinator Siddarth Das.
"For that symbolic moment to turn into the global movement it is today, is really humbling and speaks volumes about the powerful role of people in issues that affect their lives."