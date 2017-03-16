Your pictures: Hobbies
- 16 March 2017
- From the section In Pictures
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "hobbies".
Nick Colston
Nick Colston: "A fun and entertaining horse-racing competition at a local festival. This girl was doing her best to win for her team."
Eric Aydin-Barberini
Eric Aydin-Barberini: "Rainbow Maniac perform at the closing party of the Rat Trap exhibition in Jacobs Basement, Cardiff - the event combining three things that I love: art, music and photography."
james henderson
James Henderson: "This is my daughter at Sunbury skate park in London. She loves skateboarding and skates to school every day."
Ben Wishart
Ben Wishart took this photograph in the Franschhoek Pass, approaching Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa.
Laura Storm
Laura Storm: "Diving in Mexico's incredible cenotes has been one of my dreams. Sunbeams shine through the water in the cavern section of the cave systems, creating a spectacular environment. Photographing these special places has become something of a challenge for underwater photographers. I captured this image early in the morning, the best time to chase nature's light show."
Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson: "Bus spotters from around the country congregate on Canvey Island every year for the annual Busfest."
rekha mohakar
Rekha Mohakar: "The daily routine of an athlete who is very passionate about being fit. I took this picture during a fitness project."
Alessandra Distefano
And finally a photograph by Alessandra Distefano of a woman making lace. The next theme is "my garden" and the deadline for your entries is 21 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.