Your pictures: Hobbies

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "hobbies".

  • A girl on a horse Nick Colston

    Nick Colston: "A fun and entertaining horse-racing competition at a local festival. This girl was doing her best to win for her team."

  • A band plays a venue Eric Aydin-Barberini

    Eric Aydin-Barberini: "Rainbow Maniac perform at the closing party of the Rat Trap exhibition in Jacobs Basement, Cardiff - the event combining three things that I love: art, music and photography."

  • A young girl skateboarding james henderson

    James Henderson: "This is my daughter at Sunbury skate park in London. She loves skateboarding and skates to school every day."

  • Cyclists climb a hill Ben Wishart

    Ben Wishart took this photograph in the Franschhoek Pass, approaching Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa.

  • A diver underwater Laura Storm

    Laura Storm: "Diving in Mexico's incredible cenotes has been one of my dreams. Sunbeams shine through the water in the cavern section of the cave systems, creating a spectacular environment. Photographing these special places has become something of a challenge for underwater photographers. I captured this image early in the morning, the best time to chase nature's light show."

  • A man in a leather jacket Daniel Jackson

    Daniel Jackson: "Bus spotters from around the country congregate on Canvey Island every year for the annual Busfest."

  • An athlete stretches rekha mohakar

    Rekha Mohakar: "The daily routine of an athlete who is very passionate about being fit. I took this picture during a fitness project."

  • A woman's hand making lace Alessandra Distefano

    And finally a photograph by Alessandra Distefano of a woman making lace. The next theme is "my garden" and the deadline for your entries is 21 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

More on this story