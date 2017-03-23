Fighting for peace - over the past century
- 23 March 2017
From World War One to present day: anti-war images from across the UK at London's Imperial War Museum.
Edward Barber
This image from 1982 shows a section of the 30,000 strong line of women linking hands around the perimeter fence at Greenham Common in Berkshire, to protest against nuclear missiles.
Edward Barber
Edward Barber, who is known for documenting anti-nuclear protests, took this image of the Labour Party's "Nuclear Arms No – Peace Yes" rally in Hyde Park, London in 1980.
David Gentleman
David Gentleman's graphic poster was made in 2004 for the Stop the War Coalition as a response to the Iraq war.
IWM
This image from 1939 depicts an event that saw around 2,000 men marching through London in protest against conscription.
Tom King / Alamy
Campaigner Brian Haw shouts into a loudspeaker. Haw protested against both UK and US foreign policy. He camped in London’s Parliament Square from 2001 until his death in 2011.
Peter Kennard
This photomontage entitled "Protect and Survive" by Peter Kennard is part of the artist's collection of political artworks.
IWM
Taken in 1911, this photo shows suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst (l) with her daughters Christabel and Sylvia at Waterloo Station in London. The women's suffrage movement largely supported the British war effort in World War One - although some, such as Sylvia, opposed it.
IWM
A protester at an anti-Trident demo in London last year wears a backpack resembling Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - who is against nuclear weapons. These photographs are taken from the People Power: Fighting for Peace exhibition, which runs at the Imperial War Museum from 23 March - 28 August 2017.