A small group of photographers have turned their lenses on the urban landscape, seeking to capture the beauty of the architecture around us.

The images explore the idea of sacred geometries, the perfect mix of proportion and mathematical ratios that are pleasing to the eye and a reflection of those found in nature.

The pictures can be seen at the Anise Gallery in London until 15 April 2017.

