Behind the scenes at the ballet

Photographer Justin Slee goes backstage with the Leeds-based Northern Ballet company as the dancers prepare for their new production based on the life of Giacomo Casanova.

Casanova is known these days as the great seducer, but he was also a gambler, spy, diplomat, entrepreneur and author, and the production aims to highlight these lesser-known aspects of his life.

Rachael Gillespie and Northern Ballet dancers in rehearsals for Casanova Image copyright Justin Slee
Hannah Bateman preparing Image copyright Justin Slee
Giuliano Contadini and Hannah Bateman at the photo shoot Image copyright Justin Slee
Abigail Cockrell and Rachael Gillespie in rehearsals for Casanova Image copyright Justin Slee
Hannah Bateman at the photo shoot Image copyright Justin Slee
Abigail Cockrell and Northern Ballet dancers in rehearsals for Casanova Image copyright Justin Slee
Dancers Matthew Topliss and Mlindi Kulashe in rehearsals Image copyright Justin Slee
Giuliano Contadini and Dreda Blow Image copyright Justin Slee
Hair decorations in rehersal Image copyright Justin Slee
The dancers at the photo shoot Image copyright Justin Slee
Giuliano Contadini preparing Image copyright Justin Slee

Following the World Premiere on 11 March, Casanova will be touring the UK until May. Northern Ballet

