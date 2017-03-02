Your pictures: Sculpture

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is 'Sculpture'.

  • Blocks of ice Kate Young

    Kate Young: "Taken at the Glacier Lagoon in Iceland. The winter Sun glistened in the background on the cool November day, as the crystal clear ice, shaped by nature, reflected in the still water."

  • A sculpture of a girl Jack Appleton

    Jack Appleton: "This beautiful stone sculpture is set in quiet woods, being slowly coloured by nature and the elements."

  • A bare tree trunk Milo Khey

    Milo Khey: "A silhouette of a long dead, wind and weather worn tree on a beach at Chincoteague Island, Virginia, USA. Taken from ground level with a very wide angle lens, the image interprets the tree as a minimalist sculpture."

  • A sculpture of a girl in front of blossom Sam Whitaker

    Sam Whitaker: "Spring has sprung at Overbeck's Museum in Salcombe, Devon."

  • Two matching sculptures Judith Hamery

    Judith Hamery: "These garden sculptures were briefly stocked in the grounds of a local chateau, in Maisons-Laffitte in Ile-de-France."

  • Olive tree trunks Ion Liberopoulos

    Ion Liberopoulos: "After a wild fire devastated the olive groves near Amfissa in central Greece, the remains of some very old olive trees create an eerie atmosphere."

  • A sculpture of a man Joanna Fenning

    Joanna Fenning: "Statue in the Houses of Parliament, taken on a visit with a group of friends. Black and white seemed to do it more justice."

  • A frozen plant Mona Dolan

    Mona Dolan: "Taken on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, last January. When there are strong winds and below-zero temperatures in Geneva for a few days, the waves from the lake splash on to the shore and freeze, turning anything close enough to the water into ice sculptures - like these plants."

  • A sculpture and couple kissing Shahram Ziaie

    And finally a photograph by Shahram Ziaie of a couple kissing in front of a sculpture in Turin, Italy. The next theme is "Metallic", and the deadline for your entries is 7 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

