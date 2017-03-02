Your pictures: Sculpture
- 2 March 2017
- From the section In Pictures
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is 'Sculpture'.
Kate Young
Kate Young: "Taken at the Glacier Lagoon in Iceland. The winter Sun glistened in the background on the cool November day, as the crystal clear ice, shaped by nature, reflected in the still water."
Jack Appleton
Jack Appleton: "This beautiful stone sculpture is set in quiet woods, being slowly coloured by nature and the elements."
Milo Khey
Milo Khey: "A silhouette of a long dead, wind and weather worn tree on a beach at Chincoteague Island, Virginia, USA. Taken from ground level with a very wide angle lens, the image interprets the tree as a minimalist sculpture."
Sam Whitaker
Sam Whitaker: "Spring has sprung at Overbeck's Museum in Salcombe, Devon."
Judith Hamery
Judith Hamery: "These garden sculptures were briefly stocked in the grounds of a local chateau, in Maisons-Laffitte in Ile-de-France."
Ion Liberopoulos
Ion Liberopoulos: "After a wild fire devastated the olive groves near Amfissa in central Greece, the remains of some very old olive trees create an eerie atmosphere."
Joanna Fenning
Joanna Fenning: "Statue in the Houses of Parliament, taken on a visit with a group of friends. Black and white seemed to do it more justice."
Mona Dolan
Mona Dolan: "Taken on the shores of Lake Geneva, Switzerland, last January. When there are strong winds and below-zero temperatures in Geneva for a few days, the waves from the lake splash on to the shore and freeze, turning anything close enough to the water into ice sculptures - like these plants."
Shahram Ziaie
Shahram Ziaie: A photograph by Shahram Ziaie of a couple kissing in front of a sculpture in Turin, Italy.